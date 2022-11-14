"We're not dead" - Aaron Rodgers fires warning to rest of NFL after upset win vs Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers put up an excellent performance in a massive win for the Green Bay Packers over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

The Packers won the game 31-28 after overtime with the Cowboys offense unable to put up any points after the fourth quarter.

Following the game, Rodgers gave his honest thoughts on the win and warned the league that they're not done yet. He pointed out that many people counted them out after last week's loss but the spirits are now high.

Here's what the Packers quarterback said after the win over the Cowboys:

"So proud of these guys. A lot of people wrote us off, for sure. And with good merit, but there's a lot of pride still. This is starting to be Lambeau Field weather and we knew we needed to get this game so that we didn't lose the faith."

Aaron Rodgers added:

"I felt like last week was kind of a rock bottom for myself for the team. We responded in the right way today. I'm proud of our guys. I knew we were capable of a performance like this. I knew I was capable of playing better. I knew I had to play better."

Rodgers continued, saying that this was the kind of game he expects from himself.

"We finally scored more than 30 points. Our defense has been carrying us for much of the season. But the biggest thing to remember is we're not dead."

With the win over the Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers improved their record to 4-6 to keep themselves in the race to the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys are bound to go head-to-head with the Packers for a wildcard playoff spot in the NFC, and this win could turn out to be very crucial in the end.

Aaron Rodgers delivers vs Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers came up clutch for the Packers in their win over the Cowboys. He threw 14/20 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 146.7

The Packers were down by two touchdowns heading into the fourth quarter but Aaron Rodgers rallied his teammates to a much-needed win.

They will now face the Tennessee Titans next week and a win there could put the Packers right in the mix for the playoffs.

With this win, Aaron Rodgers now has a 6-3 record versus the Cowboys in his career. Hopefully, we will get to see the reigning league MVP in the playoffs again this season.

