"We're in a different place in our build" - Giants GM opens up on letting Saquon Barkley sign $37,750,000 deal with Eagles

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is ready to move on from the Saquon Barkley fiasco. One year after letting Barkley leave in free agency to join NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, Schoen is happy for his former running back. He spoke about the decision to reporters ahead of the NFL scouting combine.

"I'm happy for Saquon, obviously he went on to win the Super Bowl and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Barkley’s first year in Philadelphia was historic. He broke Terrell Davis’ 26-year-old record for the most rushing yards in a season in NFL history with 2,478. He also had a chance at Eric Dickerson’s regular season record of 2,105 yards, but the Eagles chose to rest him in the final regular season game with nothing to play for.

The decision paid off as they went on a playoff run, culminating in the 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Schoen attributed the decision to let Barkley leave to the Giants and the running back just being at different stages.

"Always going to evaluate the decisions you make and we were at a different place in our build."

It seems to be an acknowledgment that they were aware that with Daniel Jones starting at quarterback, they were not going to be Super Bowl contenders last season. The Giants benched Jones after a 2-8 start to the season before ultimately releasing the quarterback.

The implosion can be traced back to two years ago. The Giants had a choice between Jones and Barkley in 2023. Both players were entering free agency after a positive 2022 season. The team won its first playoff game since 2012, and both players were instrumental in the Giants' success.

They tried working out long-term deals with both players, but with the franchise tag deadline approaching, they finalized a four-year extension with Jones and franchise-tagged Barkley. That set the wheels in motion for Barkley’s move to the Eagles the following season as a free agent, getting a three-year, $37.75 million contract with $26 million guaranteed.

The Giants hold the 3rd overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft

Joe Schoen and the New York Giants will be looking to turn the page on the saga with Barkley, and it starts with the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Top of the priority list would be selecting the quarterback of their future now that Jones is gone.

The University of Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are two quarterbacks with first-round draft grades who could be in play when Schoen makes the pick for the Giants.

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were given one more year by New York Giants owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, and they have to get this offseason right to keep their jobs.

