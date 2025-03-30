The Dallas Cowboys aren't closing shop just yet. The team's executive vice president, Stephen Jones, made it clear that the team still has unfinished business in free agency despite missing out on some targets due to unexpectedly high price tags.

"We’re not done yet," Jones said on Sunday (via Jon Machota on X). "We still got some things that are outstanding that we’re trying to get done. Missed a few guys along the way, too, in terms of the number just being a lot higher than we thought it would be on a couple guys. Overall, we’re real pleased with what we were able to do with our roster and help the team."

This marks a shift in Dallas' approach. In February, as the team entered its first offseason under Brian Schottenheimer, Jones promised a more aggressive free-agency strategy after a quiet 2024 offseason.

Injuries played a major role in last season's struggles. Jones didn't use them as an excuse, though, but acknowledged their impact.

"At the end of the day, no excuses, but when you have the injuries we had, it's difficult," he said in February. "That makes it hard. We're going to obviously look at everything we do in terms of how we go about making this team better, how we improve the roster, and you always look for ways to improve and that's what we're going to do."

One of their key focuses moving forward is locking in their stars. The Cowboys historically prioritize in-house talent, and Micah Parsons is at the top of that list. He's pushing for a deal, but as seen with CeeDee Lamb, contract timing can be tricky.

For Big D, free agency isn't over. It's just getting interesting.

Stephen Jones takes the lead as NFL debates major rule changes

The NFL league meeting is underway on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, and Stephen Jones is right in the middle of it. The Cowboys EVP serves as a co-chairman of the 10-person competition committee, a group tasked with shaping the league's rulebook. Alongside Falcons CEO Rich McKay, Jones will help decide potential changes for the 2025 season.

One of the biggest topics is the "tush push." The Green Bay Packers have proposed banning the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play, and there's growing momentum for it. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are pushing to eliminate automatic first down on defensive holding and illegal contact penalties.

Another big change: Playoff seeding. A new proposal suggests that wild card teams with better records should have a home-field advantage over division winners. This comes after the 2024 playoffs, where teams like the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and Washington Commanders (12-5) had to play on the road despite better records.

With 32 NFL owners in attendance, key votes are looming. And as always, the Cowboys brass, including Jerry Jones, will have plenty to say.

