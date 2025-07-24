“We’re going 0-17”: NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets intercepted by $41,000,000 star at Steelers training camp

Aaron Rodgers’ first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t exactly scream Super Bowl run. On Day 1 of team drills, the four-time NFL MVP was picked off by linebacker Patrick Queen while targeting DK Metcalf. Fans were relentless with their reactions.Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh broke the news on X. He tweeted that Queen, who is on a three-year $41 million contract, snagged Rodgers’ pass on the first play of the team period.The defense erupted — and so did fans on social media.“We’re going 0-17,” a fan wrote.&quot;Get ready for more of that this year Pittsburgh,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Good news that is also bad news lmao,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;No shock with Rogers as QB,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;We’re cooked 😂 season over,&quot; said one fan.&quot;AARON RODGERS SUCKS,&quot; another fan commented.Rodgers' arrival in Pittsburgh was anything but smooth. After a long offseason of speculation, the Steelers landed their quarterback. However, now that he is in black and gold, the pressure’s on for him to take Mike Tomlin's team past postseason woes.The interception might just be a camp hiccup, but Rodgers and Pittsburgh's offense need to sync up fast.Aaron Rodgers gets honest on 2025 NFL season with SteelersAaron Rodgers is all in for one last dance with the Steelers. After signing a one-year deal, the future Hall of Famer made it clear this will be his final ride in the NFL.“I’m excited about being with such a great franchise,&quot; Rodgers said on July 13, via NBC Sports. &quot;It’s a great fan base, and I am just excited to get back out there and finish (my career) the right way.”He also praised Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, calling it “a good quarterback room.” Rodgers is expected to elevate a Steelers offense that lacked star power at quarterback in 2024. Pittsburgh experimented with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields last year, but Rodgers brings elite accuracy and veteran poise to the huddle.“This is it,” Rodgers confirmed on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; in June, announcing his retirement plans.