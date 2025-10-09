"We're looking for constant improvement": Browns OC Tommy Rees makes feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders’ "learning curve"

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has expressed his satisfaction with Shedeur Sanders’ improvement and learning. Speaking on Thursday, the former Notre Dame quarterback explained how Sanders has been adapting within the Browns’ system.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Colorado star is one of the two rookie quarterbacks Rees trains this season. Dillon Gabriel, the other rookie quarterback, is the Browns’ starter, with Sanders waiting to get his first snap.
“We’re looking for constant improvement throughout the season, and he’s done that. What we’re asking of these guys, I think the level of preparation it takes weeks when you’re putting a new game plan together,” said Rees.
He added:
“That’s a learning curve for all rookies. So, I think he’s gotten more used to that, getting up to speed, doing a nice job in his preparation, and understanding what the game plan holds. And when he’s had his opportunities to operate, he’s done a nice job.”
In a surprising move, the Browns traded out Joe Flacco, who’s been their primary quarterback for much of this season, earlier this week. That move has led to expectations among analysts and fans for Shedeur Sanders to move up the team’s quarterback depth chart and become Gabriel’s backup.
However, Kevin Stefanski would not publicly commit to that yet. He told the media:
“Still working through all roster-type of things. I always have to be mindful of our players and our players’ development.”
Shedeur Sanders remains positive amidst unclear Cleveland future
Despite Stefanski’s non-committal, Shedeur Sanders has remained positive, saying on Thursday that he sees light at the end of the tunnel. He said:
“I’m in a great mental space overall. So I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure.”
“Whatever my role is here, I’m thankful. I’m happy just to do that,” he added.
What’s more, the 23-year-old quarterback has pledged his support to fellow rookie, Gabriel, in his starting role, saying:
“We’re going to make sure we do everything we can do to make sure Dillon’s ready for the game. Whatever that means. Each and every day, even when Joe was the starter, preparing the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there at any point in time.”
Cleveland will be searching for its second win of the season when it faces the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
