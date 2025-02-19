The Dallas Cowboys' new defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, has begun shaping his vision for the team's defensive lineup. His primary focus is on strengthening the defensive line, particularly addressing the status of key free agents.

Eberflus, who previously served as the Chicago Bears' head coach and coached the Dallas Cowboys' linebackers from 2011 through 2017, spoke to reporters at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday. He discussed his immediate priorities and draft considerations for the upcoming season:

"Certainly Osa is a guy that we like a lot. He's a really good player for us. But we'll look at other guys too. We're in the middle of that process right now ... It's really about getting the depth that we need," said Eberflus, as reported by The Athletic's Jon Machota on Wednesday.

The statement carries importance as starting defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence head into free agency. These departures could reshape the Cowboys' defensive front.

Matt Eberflus is clear about his defensive philosophy

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Credits: IMAGN)

When asked by reporters on Tuesday about his coaching philosophy, Matt Eberflus said:

“It's pretty simple. We take the ball away.That’s what we do. We stop the run. We want to make exciting plays for our football team.”

Under his leadership, the Bears transformed from the NFC's worst run defense to the league's best in just one season. His Colts tenure saw four consecutive years of top-10 rankings in both run defense and takeaways.

"This is a players game, so the talent level does matter," Eberflus explained. "But I do believe you can be where you're supposed to be and have really good fundamentals to really help enhance the run defense."

The coordinator also expressed optimism about developing young talent, specifically mentioning former first-round pick Mazi Smith:

"I'm excited about Mazi. I liked him coming out. Real explosive athlete, big body type that can move really well. We're excited about bringing his game to the next level."

Matt Eberflus' arrival brings a fresh perspective to a Cowboys defense that hasn't ranked higher than 16th in run defense over the last five years. His last season with Dallas in 2017 saw the team in the Top-10 in run defense, limiting opponents to 83.5 yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry.

