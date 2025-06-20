"We're pregnant with our second": Rams HC Sean McVay announces major family news with wife Veronika

Congratulations are for Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika. The Los Angeles Rams coach recently announced that he and his wife are extending their family.

McVay did a sit-down interview during his team's OTAs on Thursday. The coach was asked how he's feeling personally and professionally as he prepares for year nine at the Rams' helm. He opened up by saying that he feels grateful for heading into his ninth season with the franchise and revealed that his personal experience as a family man helps him become a better football coach.

"I feel really healthy," McVay said. "I feel very grateful to be able to go into year nine, and I think, you know, as you continue to mature as a man and different things are occurring in your life, that I think, like, when you apply what you're trying to be as a husband, as a father.

"Oh, by the way, that also can help you be a better football coach and a better connector and build more meaningful relationships where you can really impact and I'm really grateful for that."

While talking about his wife and first son, Jordan, the Rams HC then dropped the bombshell announcement of his wife being pregnant with their second baby boy:

"We're having another little boy too, so we're pregnant with our second and we're excited about that as well. That'll be fun."

Check out the video below:

Sean McVay opens up about how close Aaron Rodgers was to joining the Rams

Coming back to the gridiron, on June 7, it was reported that Aaron Rodgers has found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A-Rod joined the franchise on a one-year deal worth $13.65 million with $10 million guaranteed. The veteran QB can also earn up to around $20 million with incentives and bonuses.

However, before this deal was made official, could Rodgers have joined the Los Angeles Rams? The team's coach Sean McVay recently appeared on "Good Morning Football' and revealed that Rodgers joining the Rams was a possibility:

"If that wasn't able to occur (re-signing QB Matthew Stafford), then that was definitely a conversation and a possibility for us (Rodgers signing in LA). I have a ton of respect for the body of work, and I have gotten to know Aaron and really enjoy the conversations, and just the approach and the way that he thinks about the game."

He added:

"That was a possibility, but our first priority was always to get Matthew back."

Sean McVay's Rams will be continuing with Stafford calling the shots as their starting quarterback.

