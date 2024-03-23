"We saw Zach Wilson do this": Fans unfazed by J.J. McCarthy's 65-yard throw at Michigan pro-day

J.J. McCarthy threw a 65-yarder and all that happened is he ended up being compared to Zach Wilson. At least, that is the impression one got from social media.

The Jets quarterback famously threw a deep ball during his time in front of the scouts and it is widely believed that it convinced the franchise to draft him second overall. To say that it has turned out the way New York fans would have hoped for is an understatement.

He has never managed to establish himself as an NFL-caliber quarterback, never mind one worthy of such a high pick. The Jets had to go and get Aaron Rodgers at nearly 40 years old because Zach Wilson performed so poorly. Right now, there is no trade market for him either, or so it seems. Even the franchise's last bust, Sam Darnold found willing trade partners and has an NFL career.

That is why J.J. McCarthy is also being doubted and one could say unfairly. There is no guarantee of success but just because the National Championship-winning quarterback can throw a deep ball like his Jets counterpart does not mean he will be a bust.

But social media has never been a place for nuance. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and all they could do was compare J.J. McCarthy to Zach Wilson. Here is a selection of some of the responses from the platform.

J.J. McCarthy not the only 2024 NFL Draft QB prospect getting dragged because of Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has burned the Jets so badly that a great throw is being characterized as an indication that a player will be a bust. And J.J. McCarthy is not the only one who is facing this situation.

Joe Milton had a similarly great deep throw during the NFL Combine. Instead of it helping his draft stock climb, fans were all over him saying that he would be the next flop like the Jets quarterback.

It seems as if a great throw during the Combine or the Pro-Day is an albatross around the neck of rookie prospects. But it should not be, because for every Zach Wilson, there are success stories like Patrick Mahomes as well, who made such throws look effortless. And nobody can accuse the Kansas City Chiefs star of being even close to a bust. He is in rather in the GOAT conversation.

All the new quarterbacks who are being drafted should be given time too and judged on their own merits.