"We should stop bringing up his name": Sam Williams gets brutally honest about Micah Parsons after Cowboys lose 24-20 to Eagles

Micah Parsons was in the headlines throughout the offseason after his dramatic contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys ended in a trade to the Green Bay Packers a week before the 2025 season.

The Cowboys played their first game of the post-Parsons era on Thursday as they faced the reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener.

Despite being without their former star, the Cowboys defense held firm against the Eagles, especially doing well to stop their running game. Dallas defensive end Sam Williams, who was one of the players to step up in Parsons absence, is seemingly tired of the question.

“I feel like everybody is really tired of that question. Micah is gone. So, I feel like we should stop bringing up his name. He’s on Green Bay. You should ask about the Cowboys and worry about what we got in the locker room.

“Micah is always gonna be part of the family, especially in the D-line room. But other than that, that’s his business. I’m worried about me. I can give you his number. You can call Micah and ask him any questions you need. But me, please don’t ask me no questions about that man..That’s him, and I’m me.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones highlighted Williams' performance, who ended in the game with five tackles after a strong display in the second half.

Cowboys defense steps up against Eagles in post Micah Parsons era

Although the Cowboys defense was under pressure in the first half, they regrouped well in the second, holding superstar running back Saquon Barkley to just one yard on seven attempts.

Apart from Sam Williams, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who arrived in Dallas from the Packers as part of the trade deal for Parsons, had a solid debut for the franchise.

The three-time Pro Bowl was supported well by linebacker Jack Sanborn, defensive ends Marshawn Kneeland, Williams and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

