Dallas Cowboys fans are not happy after news came out that Rex Ryan interviewed for the vacant defensive coordinator position.

The Cowboys need a new DC after Dan Quinn took the head coaching job with the Washington Commanders.

On Wednesday, it was reported by CBS insider Josina Anderson that Dallas interviewed Ryan for the vacant DC position, which Cowboys fans are not happy about.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"we are an unserious franchise."

Expand Tweet

"cowboys would be putting their shoes on the wrong feet if they did this."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"idk why he been out the league so long unless he was turning down DC jobs."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Might not be bad but I doubt he’s a wizard in today’s game. I can see him maybe bringing toughness. But so hard to know who Rex is with his team. But yea if you compare him to the chiefs DC which I would say is the top bar, I don’t see how Rex is that guy."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Is this a joke? Is Sal from Impractical Jokers actually Jerry Jones in a disguise?"

Some fans weren't happy with the news that Ryan is interviewing for the defensive coordinator job. However, some fans think this means Ryan would be the replacement for Mike McCarthy should Dallas struggle early on in 2024.

Rex Ryan coaching history

Rex Ryan hasn't coached in the NFL since 2016.

Ryan began his coaching career in 1987 as a graduate assistant with Eastern Kentucky. He was there for two seasons before becoming the assistant head coach & defensive coordinator for New Mexico Highlands for one season.

Ryan was then the defensive coordinator for Morehead State from 1990 until 1993, when he was hired as defensive line and linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 1984 and 1985, in his first job in the NFL.

Rex Ryan ended up returning to college after a two-year stint in the NFL as he was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator for two seasons and Oklahoma's DC for one season.

Following the 1998 season with the Sooners, Ryan went to the NFL for good as he was hired by the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive line coach from 1999 until 2004. He then served as the Ravens defensive coordinator from 2005 until 2007 before adding assistant head coach to his role in 2008.

Ryan got his first head coaching gig with the New York Jets from 2009 until 2014. After being fired by the Jets, he was hired by the Buffalo Bills but was only there for two seasons.

As a head coach, Ryan went 46-50 with the Jets and 15-16 with the Bills.

Since being fired by Buffalo, Ryan has been working with ESPN as an analyst.