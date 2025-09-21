"We want Shedeur Sanders": Calls mount as Joe Flacco gets booed by Cleveland fans during Browns vs. Packers

Cleveland Browns fans showed frustration with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco during Sunday's 13-10 win against Green Bay. They booed throughout the first three quarters as online calls for rookie Shedeur Sanders intensified. Flacco labored through much of the matchup before Cleveland flipped the script with a strong finish.

As the game unfolded, Browns supporters voiced their thoughts on X.

"We want Sanders," one fan wrote.

"We want Shedeur, We want Shedeur," a fan said.

"Joe is cooked, play the young guys at this point," one fan tweeted.

"This is what those racists and people who hate on the sanders family wanted and it's exactly what they got. Any real Browns fans that actually watch sports white or black knew Joe Flacco wasn't the right guy. Social media narratives are what runs this sport now," a fan commented.

"Because he is trash," another fan commented.

"Dillon Gabriel is next not Shedeur lol," one fan said.

Cleveland entered Week 3 at 0-2, needing its first victory against a Green Bay team that rolled past Detroit and Washington at Lambeau Field. The Browns carried the league’s top-ranked defense into the matchup, while the Packers boasted the NFL’s No. 3 unit after acquiring pass rusher Micah Parsons.

For much of the first half, it was Green Bay’s offense, not Cleveland’s, that sputtered. The Packers managed just 90 yards despite controlling possession for more than 17 minutes. They averaged 2.9 yards per pass attempt, and Jordan Love was sacked three times by Cleveland’s relentless pass rush.

Cleveland’s offense came alive in the final 5:38, scoring 13 points to erase a 10-0 deficit. Flacco orchestrated a late march capped by a one-yard touchdown run to tie the score with 3:01 remaining.

The defense then produced another key stop and blocked Brandon McManus’ 43-yard field-goal try with 27 seconds left. It set up Andre Szmyt’s 55-yard kick at the buzzer to seal the victory.

Shedeur Sanders is honing his skills against the NFL’s top pass rush

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick, has been using his time behind Joe Flacco to refine his game against Cleveland’s elite defense.

He credited practices versus All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett, who opened the season with 3.5 sacks in two games, with accelerating his growth.

"Being able to go against the d-line every day is good because it helps me work on different things," Sanders said on Saturday, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

"Tightening up my drop, not getting too deep in the pocket, being able to get through the read super quickly. All these teams don’t have Myles Garrett on their team, so I know I’m in good shape."

Despite Sunday's dramatic win, Cleveland’s early-season scoring woes, 16.5 points per game entering Week 3, keep the quarterback question at the forefront.

