"We went our own separate ways": Ray Lewis shades Shannon Sharpe for ditching values from their Ravens playing days

By Prasen
Modified Aug 31, 2025 09:28 GMT
NFL legend Ray Lewis was in no mood to hold back thought when asked about his old Baltimore Ravens teammate Shannon Sharpe. The two legends shared the field during the franchise’s iconic 2000 Super Bowl run.

However, more than two decades later, Lewis is questioning whether Sharpe has abandoned the values that made him idolize the Hall of Famer tight end and defined him. During an appearance on the “PBD Podcast,” Lewis said "he’s shcoked by the kind of content" Sharpe produces on his shows “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap.”

Sharpe has built a media empire interviewing celebrities and sparring with sports figures. However, the Hall of Fame linebacker made it clear he isn’t impressed.

"The things that Shannon has said now, has done now, I would have never believed Shannon would say that or do that. Shannon, in my entire career, I’ve never seen him drink ever,” Lewis explained.

"So I kind of started to watch him. We kind of went our own separate ways because I’m like, ‘Hmm, you’re going to take that route? I can’t do that route,’" he added.
For Lewis, it’s not just about alcohol; it’s about principles.

“That route is to become so worldly that you become popular because you’re talking about ignorance,” he added.

Instead, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year says his mission is teaching people how to live with integrity and purpose, not gossip.

Shannon Sharpe takes sigh of relief in $50,000,000 sexual assault lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe is breathing easily once again after months of legal drama as he reportedly reached a settlement in the $50,000,000 sexual assault lawsuit that put his NFL legacy and TV career on the line.

The case accused Sharpe of sexual assault and battery dating back to their relationship that began in 2023. The lawsuit, filed in Clark County, Nevada, created headlines earlier this year when Sharpe’s accuser initially pursued rape charges in October 2024 before following up with the civil suit in April.

As per latest reports, the two sides reached a mutual agreement, leading to the dismissal of accusations. Earlier this year, rumors made rounds of Sharpe offering a $10 million settlement to close the case.

Things got messier before the reported settlement when the first hearing was delayed due to the absence of attorneys. Tony Buzbee, the opposing attorney from Texas representing the girl, revealed that both sides had agreed to reset the hearing, but Sharpe’s legal team miscommunicated with the court.

