"We will be hopeful" - Tom Brady speaks out on Rob Gronkowski returning to Buccaneers for 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been connected at the hip since the tight end came into the league in 2010. Even when Gronk retired in 2018, the lure to come back to the NFL and team up with his favorite quarterback was just too much. He rejoined the league as the starting tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, as the 2022 season approaches, Gronkowski is, once again, on the fence about returning to football or entering retirement. Tom Brady spoke about his long-time friend and teammate’s impending decision, as reported by CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr.

"I think it's just, obviously, totally up to him. We'd all love to play with him, but he's got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that. Anybody that cares about him knows that he is doing what's right for him, which is trying to figure it out. We don't have training camp for about six weeks, so whatever he has to do to figure it out. I think we will be hopeful if he does. And if he doesn't, we've still got to go out there and figure out what to do."

Brady will, no doubt, miss the big target when and if he retires, but for now, Gronkowski is still undecided. Or at least, he’s playing things close to the vest if he has made a decision.

Brady could use a talent like Gronkowski to make one more run for the Super Bowl

Brady still has plenty of weapons to work with should Gronk decide to retire, but the chemistry between the two former Patriots will be hard to duplicate. On the other hand, we could see more comedic commercials revolving around retirement.

The Buccaneers should easily win their division. The Panthers and Falcons seem to be approaching 2022 as if it will be a rebuilding year. As for the Saints, assuming James Winston can stay healthy, there’s still the matter of the rest of the team, including a perpetually injured Michael Thomas.

The biggest hurdle stanging between Brady and his eighth ring is the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Brady nearly led the Buccaneers to an incredible comeback in the divisional round last season, before falling victim to the Stafford and Kupp connection. In what could be Brady’s final season, he could use Gronkowski at his side.

