“Wearing Packers color” “Someone get this man AirPods”: NFL fans react to Caleb Williams’ pregame fit with corded earphones for Bears vs. Ravens game

Caleb Williams arrived at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in a casual outfit before the Chicago-Baltimore game on Sunday. The Bears shared a video of the quarterback on X wearing a white undershirt, a green and yellow T-shirt and wide-legged blue jeans. He accessorized the outfit with corded earphones and painted nails.Fans reacted to it, particularly the Packers colors of his T-shirt and the earphones.&quot;Wearing packer colors smh,&quot; one fan wrote.P a r a d o x @Paradox_qtLINK@ChicagoBears Wearing packer colors smh&quot;Someone get this man some AirPods,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Why’s our man wearing those f’n colors,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Wait a second. Is that a corded headset? I bet it’s not even turned on,&quot; a fan tweeted.Others expressed their anticipation for the game.&quot;Bout to be GOODNIGHT for you🫵🏾. Sorry in advance for what’s about to happen,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Lock in 18. The defense really needs your help today QB1,&quot; one fan said.Chicago (4-2) is aiming for its fifth straight win, while the Ravens are coming off a bye week, still struggling to find their groove. The team is also missing its star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, due to a hamstring injury. The Bears' ground game has picked up steam, and their defense leads the league in takeaways. However, they remain vulnerable against the run.If Baltimore defends home turf and revives its season, it hopes to shore up its rush defense and make fewer turnovers.Ben Johnson on expectations from the team and Caleb WilliamsChicago Bears coach Ben Johnson clarified his intentions regarding team rebuilding.“The mission has always been to win and to win now,&quot; Johnson told reporters on Friday. &quot;I said that in my opening press conference and I’ve been consistent with that with the team. That’s the end-all be-all, that’s what we’re going out there to do. I don’t see this as a team in transition.”After starting the season 0-2, Chicago has bounced back with four straight wins.Caleb Williams has completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,351 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The Bears have scored 21 or more points in each game, which is a significant step forward from last season.Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit remains inconsistent but has tightened up recently, allowing fewer than 24 points during the win streak. Johnson’s message to the league is firm: the Bears are rebuilding.However, the team is turning the corner and learning how to win.