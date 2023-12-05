Week 14 NFL Wild Card Race: AFC and NFC postseason races remain tightly contested

The NFL Wild Card race remains tightly contested in both conferences entering Week 14.

In the AFC, 13 of the 16 teams are within at least 2.0 games of a postseason spot. There are also 13 NFC teams within at least 2.0 games of a postseason spot, with a 14th one just 2.5 games back.

While some of those teams will fade away over the next week or two, most fanbases have plenty to cheer for entering the final stretch of the season.

Take a look at how the Wild Card races are shaping up below.

How are the NFL Wild Card races shaping up entering the final stretch of the season?

AFC Wild Card race

Miami Dolphins 9-3 Baltimore Ravens 9-3 Kansas City Chiefs 8-4 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-4 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-5 Indianapolis Colts 7-5 Cleveland Browns 7-5 Houston Texans 7-5 Denver Broncos 6-6 Buffalo Bills 6-6 Cincinnati Bengals 6-6 Los Angeles Chargers 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders 5-7 New York Jets 4-8 Tennessee Titans 4-8 New England Patriots 2-10

The Miami Dolphins are the only team in the AFC with a divisional lead of more than 2.0 games, as they are 3.0 games ahead of the AFC East's second-place Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are just 1.0 game out of a postseason spot. The New York Jets and New England Patriots round out the division.

New York appears to have a slim chance of reaching the postseason, while New England has already been eliminated from postseason contention.

The Baltimore Ravens have a 2.0 game division lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North.

However, the latter two teams would also be in the postseason if the season ended today. The Cincinnati Bengals are just 1.0 game behind a Wild Card spot.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1.0 game ahead of the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans in the AFC South. While the Colts hold a Wild Card spot, the Texans are on the outside looking in. The Tennessee Titans round out the division and are slowly fading out of the playoff picture.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2.0 games ahead of the Denver Broncos in AFC West. The Broncos are 1.0 game out of a postseason spot, while the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are 2.0 games back of a Wild Card spot.

NFC Wild Card race

Philadelphia Eagles 10-2 San Francisco 49ers 9-3 Detroit Lions 9-3 Atlanta Falcons 6-6 Dallas Cowboys 9-3 Minnesota Vikings 6-6 Green Bay Packers 6-6 Los Angeles Rams 6-6 Seattle Seahawks 6-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-7 New Orleans Saints 5-7 New York Giants 4-8 Chicago Bears 4-8 Washington Commanders 4-9 Arizona Cardinals 3-10 Carolina Panthers 1-11

The Philadelphia Eagles are just 1.0 game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

The Cowboys hold the top Wild Card spot, while the New York Giants and Washington Commanders are just 2.0 and 2.5 games out of the Wild Card race, respectively.

The Detroit Lions have a 3.0 game division lead over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

However, both teams would be in the postseason if the season ended today. The Chicago Bears are 2.0 games behind a postseason spot.

The Atlanta Falcons are 1.0 game ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Both teams are also 1.0 game out of a Wild Card spot. The Carolina Panthers round out the division and have been eliminated from postseason contention.

The San Francisco 49ers are 3.0 games ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

They are both on the outside looking in due to tiebreakers. The Arizona Cardinals are slowly fading out of the postseason picture.

