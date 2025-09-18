Week 3 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Flex picks ft. Hollywood Brown, Bucky Irving, Rhamondre Stevenson, and more

Lineup decisions never get any easier in fantasy football. That's why start/sit articles like this are so popular. We'll never get everything right, but we can arm ourselves with the best data and film study to give ourselves a fighting chance.

If you're 0-2 and desperate for a win, you have to look closely at each roster spot. Who's on the waiver wire that might be able to help? What depth can I trade to fortify my lineup? Going 0-3 isn't a path we want to take. Let's look at my favorite Week 3 fantasy starts and sits.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks

Jakobi Meyeres, Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver - Source: Getty

Must Start Picks

1] - Jakobi Meyers (WR), Las Vegas Raiders

Don't look now, but the most underrated receiver in the NFL is at it again. Meyers is quietly a top-20 PPR wide receiver, averaging just over 15 points per week. He's ninth in the league in total routes run. Meyers is tied for sixth in total targets. Bottom line, he's good and he's getting the football. To make things better, Brock Bowers, the all-world tight end for Las Vegas, has a knee injury and is basically a decoy on every play. That's opening the door for even more Meyers production. Meyers has run 57% of his routes from the slot, where he's likely to avoid Commanders corner Marshon Lattimore. I expect Meyers to have a solid 12-15 point day in PPR leagues.

2] - Hollywood Brown (WR), Kansas CIty Chiefs

The Giants defense hasn't even pretended to stop opposing wideouts. They've allowed 20+ point performances to Deebo Samuel and CeeDee Lamb in back-to-back weeks. With Hollywood Brown in the slot against Andru Phillips, get ready to make that three in a row. Brown ranks top 30 in targets per route run, which is a great sign for someone you're debating in the flex spot. If Xavier Worthy returns to the lineup, I like Brown even more, as Worthy will soak up attention while running around with a severely injured shoulder. I'm saying 'hooray for Hollywood' to the tune of 75 yards and a touchdown.

3] - Rhamondre Stevenson (RB), New England Patriots

While many in the preseason wrote off Stevenson for dead, the Pats runner slimmed down to a more manageable weight, which has allowed him to become more elusive. Coming off an RB 6 week vs Miami, Stevenson will face a Steelers team that has allowed a 100-yard rusher in each of their first two contests. Any back that's averaging 13 fantasy points a week deserves lineup consideration. I'm putting Stevenson in and sleeping like a baby. He's forced the coach's hand to play him over rookie Trey'Veyon Henderson because of his blocking and positive rushing performances. This continues Sunday as the Patriots back rolls to 100 yards and a score.

Sit For Better Options

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back - Source: Getty

1] - Chuba Hubbard (RB), Carolina Panthers

Facing a stingy Atlanta defense is one of many factors that has me leaning away from Hubbard this week. Atlanta allows the 4th fewest fantasy points to running backs thus far. OK, that's a small sample. However, Hubbard is entering this week down a pair of offensive linemen. Meshing a new O-Line rarely works in the running backs' favor. Chuba is making his money as a pass receiver. His eight receptions for 71 yards and two scores are propping up his otherwise pedestrian numbers. I like the Falcons' speedy defense to contain the Panthers' runner and shut him down this week.

2] - Elic Ayomanor (WR), Tennessee Titans

No one in fantasy football was banging the drum more for Ayomanor in the predraft weeks than I was. He's a talented kid who has a bright future in the league. That said, I don't love him this week, facing the Colts. His matchup with Xavien Howard on the outside rates poorly according to Fantasy Points Data's WR/CB tool. Outside receivers haven't done much against this Colts defense thus far. Only Troy Franklin got them for a big day, but from the slot. If you added Ayomanor, I'm proud of you. I'd exercise caution this week, putting him in my lineup though.

3] - Bucky Irving (RB), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is going to shock people. Irving is RB 11 through two weeks. His usage is off the charts. He's the lead dog on a good offense. But, he's also potentially missing three starters on his offensive line. Both tackles are set to miss Sunday's game, and now word of right guard Cody Mauch being shut down for the season has hit. Sooner or later, these losses are going to impact Irving, and I think it begins this week against the Jets. Yes, I know James Cook just gashed New York. But the holes in the line in front of Irving provide enough of a letdown that he doesn't give us a big fantasy week.

