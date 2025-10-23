Week 8 TNF Chargers vs. Vikings Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Kimani Vidal, Keenan Allen, Carson Wentz

As Kimani Vidal, Keenan Allen, and Carson Wentz are well aware, Week 8 is kicking off on Thursday with a showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers. It should be a good game from an entertainment perspective, but will it be a lucrative one for fantasy football managers?
Here's a look at the best players to start and sit in the contest.
Chargers vs Vikings TNF Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Picks
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Hassan Haskins, Omarion Hampton, and Najee Harris are set to miss the game, which gives the Los Angeles Chargers no choice but to feature Kimani Vidal. If you have him, Vidal might be the top flex play of the week in the entire NFL from a running back perspective.
Oronde Gadsden II is coming off an impressive week, making him the quality tight end start option out of the two. As for the Minnesota Vikings, the three sons Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jordan Mason are the best options for the team, with all three likely to produce at some point in the contest.
Keenan Allen is coming off his best game of the season, so starting him is a no-brainer as well.
Must Starts
- Kimani Vidal
- Keenan Allen
- Oronde Gadsden II
- Quentin Johnston
- Jordan Mason
- Justin Jefferson
- Jordan Addison
Chargers vs Vikings TNF Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em Picks
Hassan Haskins is expected to miss the contest due to a hamstring injury, according to the Los Angeles Chargers' official injury report. As such, you should take him out of your lineup without a second thought. Carson Wentz has struggled in recent weeks, making him a sit option.
In his previous tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, Adam Thielen might have been a set-and-forget receiver, but against a top-ten defense against the pass, the depth receiver should be benched. T.J. Hockenson should be sat for the same reason unless you're in a bind due to byes, injuries or other circumstances.
Lastly, Justin Herbert is an efficient passer likely to have a usable stat line in the contest, but the odds are high that you have a better matchup from your backup quarterback in another game. While Herbert's receivers are likely to be usable, the quarterback is likely in for a slow day against a top-ten passing defense.
Plus, if the Chargers play with the lead, they will lean on their running game in the second half, taking the quarterback largely out of the game.
Must Sits
- Hassan Haskins
- Carson Wentz
- Adam Thielen
- T.J. Hockenson
- Justin Herbert
LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.