Weeks after retirement comment, Aaron Rodgers spotted partying at justmike concert [VIDEO]

Aaron Rodgers said a month ago on Pat McAfee's seponymous show that retirement "could still be a possibility" as he pondered whether to join the Pittsburgh Steelers after his release from the New York Jets. But for now, he is focusing on doing things other than football.
On Sunday, rapper/singer justmike posted this video of the one-time Super Bowl champion and multiple-time MVP quarterback firing a water gun backstage during one of his concerts:
Sticking to the subject of retirement, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo told #1 Cochran Sports Showdown that he believed Rodgers would sign with a team after dealing with his off-field matters:
"I don't think Rodgers wants to end his career with a bad taste in his mouth from the Jets experience. Two bad seasons, one he was injured (in). And they flew him in there and told him, 'We don't want you back'. I think there's something to prove there. I do think he wants to play."
Saints have been ruled out as an option for Aaron Rodgers
Back on the subject of football, the New Orleans Saints had seemed to be a surprise option for Aaron Rodgers after Derek Carr's sudden retirement. Former teammate James Jones had said on FS1's The Facility:
“If Aaron Rodgers walked into the New Orleans building right now, he’s the best quarterback in the division and gives you a chance to win... They absolutely should make the call to Aaron Rodgers and ask, ‘What’s your plan?’ If you come over here, you’re in the dome. The division is weak, and you have a chance."
However, there had been lingering rumors that he did now want to be on that team. NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan eventually confiemrd them on Sunday:
The Saints currently have three young quarterbacks on their roster - Jake Haener, sophomore Spencer Rattler, and rookie Tyler Shough. New head coach Kellen Moore expressed his confidence in the room:
“We feel great about it. We feel like we’ve set this quarterback room up in a really potentially successful way with the experience that’s in that room. We feel like it’s going to be a good, developing, melting pot for them.”
Saints OTAs begin on tomorrow and will last until June 5.
