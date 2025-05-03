"Welcome back OBJ" - NFL fans react to Malik Nabers' comments on having problem with less usage

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers drew attention this week after openly discussing the mindset and expectations of NFL receivers during Thursday's episode of the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast. When asked if receivers tend to act like divas, Nabers responded affirmatively, explaining that limited opportunities on the field increase the pressure to make every target count.
Speaking candidly, the 21-year-old described the frustration receivers experience when promised targets fail to materialize during games.
“I ain’t gonna speak on all receivers, but I’m gonna speak on — F—k it, I’m speaking on all receivers. We all feel the same way. We don’t like not getting the ball,” Nabers said. “You told me I was going to get the ball. I’m getting open and I’m not getting that pill. We’ve got a problem. . . . I ain’t playing about that ball.”
Fan response online was swift and wide-ranging. Several comments surfaced across Reddit, with users comparing Nabers’ mindset to Odell Beckham Jr.’s high-profile competitiveness during his time in New York.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“Welcome back OBJ,” one fan said.
“God I love wide receivers,” another fan said.
“Truly the GOAT position for personalities.”
Statistically, Malik Nabers made an impact last season, hauling in 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite inconsistency at quarterback. With offseason additions like Jaxson Dart and veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Giants have addressed that situation. However, Nabers’ comments suggest his expectations for involvement remain high.
“I mean if Winston wins the starting job he's gonna be getting the ball thrown at him even if he's not open,” one fan said.
“Honestly, athletes are super confident and it is pointless for them to act humble in interviews. You can't get to that level and train that much while being humble,” another fan said.
“You can’t think like a normal person and be a wr,” one fan said.
Ultimately, Nabers’ comments reflect a broader truth about elite receivers: production and attitude are often closely linked, especially when expectations meet opportunity.
Malik Nabers defends Shedeur Sanders for his draft slide
Malik Nabers expressed strong support for Shedeur Sanders during his appearance on the “7AM in Brooklyn” podcast, questioning the quarterback’s fall to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Nabers stated there’s “no way in hell” Sanders should’ve gone that late, citing his on-field performance despite Colorado’s weak O-line.
Nabers pointed to external perceptions and reports, such as a reportedly poor pre-draft meeting with Giants coach Brian Daboll, as possible reasons for Sanders’ slide. He argued that personality differences and off-field demeanor should not outweigh a player’s production and talent.
The Giants ultimately selected Dart to pair with Malik Nabers. Meanwhile, the former Colorado QB will begin his NFL career with the Browns.
Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"