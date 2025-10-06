  • home icon
  "Welcome back Tom Brady & Randy Moss": NFL fans react to viral Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs picture after Patriots win vs. Bills

"Welcome back Tom Brady & Randy Moss": NFL fans react to viral Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs picture after Patriots win vs. Bills

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 06, 2025
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to viral Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs picture after Patriots win vs. Bills (image credit: getty)

New England Patriots fans were delighted following their 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which was led by Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs.

Maye battled reigning MVP Josh Allen and went 22 of 30 for 273 yards. Diggs also had a great game against his former team, hauling in 10 passes for 146 yards.

With the win, the Patriots are 3-2 and are starting to look like serious postseason candidates.

The team's Instagram account shared a photo of Maye and Diggs, using the caption, "Find someone who looks at you the way Stef looks at Drake.”

It sparked a wave of fan reactions. Some took it as a chance to relive the days when the team's offense featured Randy Moss and Tom Brady.

"Close enough. Welcome back Brady and Moss," one fan said.
"As a Pats fan that went through Brady and the downfall after, this game just feels different," another fan said.
"The league has been put on notice! The Patriots are coming!" one fan wrote.
New England Patriots' fans react to a picture of Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs

Here are more fan reactions.

"This picture makes me emotional. All the good memories and good times feel like they're back. Let's keep it rolling," one fan commented.
"We FINALLY have a QB/WR tandem again. Ain't had one in NE for a while," a fan wrote.
"I'm gonna tell my grandkids these were Tom Brady and Randy Moss," a fan said.
Despite not connecting on a touchdown, Maye and Diggs were excellent throughout the game. They connected on several big plays that moved New England up the field.

Given his tumultuous past with the Bills, Diggs may have had additional motivation heading into the game. His departure from Buffalo came with drama, and he was traded to the Houston Texans in April 2024.

Diggs was a Pro Bowler four times during his tenure with the Bills, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the four seasons.

Drake Maye explained what went right for the Patriots against the Bills in Week 5

Drake Maye spoke bluntly when asked what went well for the New England Patriots following their thrilling 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"They can’t stop us," Maye said. "I’m trying to get these guys the football and just trying to make positive plays. But like I said, the defense also played great. What a night."
Maye, who was selected at No. 3 in 2024, continues to impress for the Patriots in his second season. The quarterback has also received a lot of praise from New England coach Mike Vrabel.

Maye and the Patriots will be back in action on Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
