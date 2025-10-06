"Welcome back Tom Brady & Randy Moss": NFL fans react to viral Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs picture after Patriots win vs. Bills

New England Patriots fans were delighted following their 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which was led by Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs.Maye battled reigning MVP Josh Allen and went 22 of 30 for 273 yards. Diggs also had a great game against his former team, hauling in 10 passes for 146 yards.With the win, the Patriots are 3-2 and are starting to look like serious postseason candidates.The team's Instagram account shared a photo of Maye and Diggs, using the caption, &quot;Find someone who looks at you the way Stef looks at Drake.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt sparked a wave of fan reactions. Some took it as a chance to relive the days when the team's offense featured Randy Moss and Tom Brady.&quot;Close enough. Welcome back Brady and Moss,&quot; one fan said.&quot;As a Pats fan that went through Brady and the downfall after, this game just feels different,&quot; another fan said.&quot;The league has been put on notice! The Patriots are coming!&quot; one fan wrote.New England Patriots' fans react to a picture of Drake Maye and Stefon DiggsHere are more fan reactions.&quot;This picture makes me emotional. All the good memories and good times feel like they're back. Let's keep it rolling,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;We FINALLY have a QB/WR tandem again. Ain't had one in NE for a while,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I'm gonna tell my grandkids these were Tom Brady and Randy Moss,&quot; a fan said.Despite not connecting on a touchdown, Maye and Diggs were excellent throughout the game. They connected on several big plays that moved New England up the field.Given his tumultuous past with the Bills, Diggs may have had additional motivation heading into the game. His departure from Buffalo came with drama, and he was traded to the Houston Texans in April 2024.Diggs was a Pro Bowler four times during his tenure with the Bills, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the four seasons.Drake Maye explained what went right for the Patriots against the Bills in Week 5Drake Maye spoke bluntly when asked what went well for the New England Patriots following their thrilling 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.&quot;They can’t stop us,&quot; Maye said. &quot;I’m trying to get these guys the football and just trying to make positive plays. But like I said, the defense also played great. What a night.&quot;Maye, who was selected at No. 3 in 2024, continues to impress for the Patriots in his second season. The quarterback has also received a lot of praise from New England coach Mike Vrabel.Maye and the Patriots will be back in action on Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome.