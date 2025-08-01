“Welcome to the Ravens”: NFL fans react as Micah Parsons request trade from Cowboys

Micah Parsons’ contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys has taken a fresh turn, and NFL fans aren’t waiting for the ink to dry.The chaos started on Thursday after reports that Parsons’ relationship with the Cowboys has reached a critical low point. While he stays involved in training camp, the 26-year-old has reportedly become frustrated over stalled negotiations, with trade discussions now intensifying.Fan reactions poured in immediately after the news broke:&quot;Welcome to the Ravens,&quot; posted one fan,RB @VibeWithRBLINKWelcome to the Ravens &quot;Doesn't Micah Parsons know that Jerry Jones won a Super Bowl 30 years ago and knows what he's doing,&quot; added another.&quot;The Cowboys should have taken care of this 2 off seasons ago,&quot; said another.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;We've seen this story before. Jerry will needlessly string this thing out, and then cave right before the season,&quot; said one fan.&quot;Can the Cowboys figure this thing out please,&quot; posted one fan.&quot;Oh snap! A declaration???,&quot; added another.Cowboys' negotiation pattern with Micah Parsons creates familiar drama before the seasonThe root of the problem comes from confusion behind closed doors. Micah Parsons reportedly had multiple spring talks with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about his next contract. Jones thought those discussions led to an agreement. Parsons, however, saw them as initial talks, expecting formal negotiations to happen through his agent, David Mulugheta.When Mulugheta approached the team to start official talks, the Cowboys declined, believing a deal had already been finalized. That misunderstanding has now left both sides at a standstill, with Dallas reportedly refusing to communicate with the agent at all.Parsons has made it no secret he wants to stay in Dallas, but his latest online activity suggests the opposite.A cryptic “one last time” GIF shared alongside teammate Trevon Diggs fueled rumors that this could be the final season the two suit up together.This saga feels all too familiar. Just last year, extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb dragged deep into the preseason before last-minute resolutions saved the day.Micah Parsons, a two-time All-Pro and one of the league’s most dominant defenders, is eligible for a massive payday. The pass rusher has racked up 40+ sacks since entering the league. Even after a high ankle sprain limited him to 13 games in 2024, he still managed 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.