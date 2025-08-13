"Well that drama is done": NFL fans react as James Cook signs $48,000,000 Bills contract extension

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills were locked in contractual negotiations throughout the offseason. He has been immense for the franchise since he was drafted in 2022, and sought a new deal ahead of the 2025 campaign.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday, both parties agreed to a four-year $48 million extension, including $30 million guaranteed. NFL fans reacted to the agreement on X.

"Well that drama is done," a fan said.

Retail Investor Guy @RetailInvestGuy @AdamSchefter Well that drama is done.

"Zero Super Bowls for life, baby," another fan said.

"48M for playing 5 minutes per game, isn't it outrageous?" one fan wrote.

Others were pumped about the development.

"James Cooked! Love to see it," a fan commented.

"A 4 year contract? Very well done by James agent," one fan tweeted.

"Keeping him happy in Josh’s prime is what was necessary for the team to have the best shot to win," a fan wrote.

The Bills utilize a run-heavy offense, and locking down their primary offensive threat was a must after last season. Cook led the league in rushing touchdowns, alongside Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs, in 2024.

Buffalo has Super Bowl aspirations, and it's imperative that it sorts out any contractual issues with starting players.

What's next for James Cook and the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills selected James Cook in the second round in 2022. He was fresh off an impressive collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs, winning a national championship under Kirby Smart.

It didn't take Cook long to show his worth at the professional level. The running back surpassed the 500 rushing yard mark in his rookie season despite featuring exclusively in a backup role. However, things changed in the 2023 season.

Cook took over the RB1 job after Devin Singletary's departure to the Houston Texans. Cook recorded 237 rush attempts, 1,122 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He added 445 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Cook earned his first Pro Bowl nod that season.

The 2024 campaign saw similar production for Cook. He amassed 207 rush attempts, 1,009 rushing yards and a career high 16 rushing touchdowns. Cook earned his second Pro Bowl nod.

Next up for James Cook and the Bills is contention for the next Super Bowl. They came close in 2024 before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Their fans are hoping for more in 2025.

