"Welp there goes Micah’s money" - NFL fans react to Cowboys cheerleaders reportedly getting 400% pay hike

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most popular cheerleading squads in the NFL. The cheerleading team of America's team is a major attraction in Cowboys games, and they've also stolen the show when performing outside the AT&T Stadium.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Cowboys are set to increase the cheerleaders' squad's salary by 400%. The Dallas Cheerleaders previously earned about $400 per fixture.

Following the news, NFL fans had quite a reaction.

"Welp there goes Micah’s money. Y’all know the deal, one deal per year so Micah will get done next year."

"everyone getting paid before micah huh?"

"Can any of them play quarterback?"

Some were more pumped regarding the development.

"They deserve it 100%."

"That's a huge W for the cheerleaders."

"How can anyone hate Jerry Jones?!"

The Cowboys generally take their time with contractual renewals. It took a minor holdout for CeeDee Lamb to get a renewal in 2024. Some fans seem to believe that the move to increase the cheerleaders' pay might push down Micah Parsons' renewal on the scale of preference.

Parsons is eligible for a major renewal as he enters the final season of his five-year rookie contract. The Penn State Nittany Lions product has been one of the league's best players since he stepped on the gridiron.

It's expected that he becomes the best-paid defensive player in the NFL by the time he inks his new deal in Dallas.

What's next for the Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys have been busy this offseason. America's team parted ways with long-time coach Mike McCarthy and replaced him with former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Next up was free agency, and they handed out renewals to some important members of their roster.

Moreover, the Cowboys added nine high-potential rookies who will be tasked with helping the team return to the playoffs. It seems that the next roster move to make is handing a renewal to franchise superstar Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys have conducted their rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp. Next up is training camp in July as the players and staff look to tune up ahead of the 2025 season.

The Cowboys will aim to re-emerge as one of the true Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.

