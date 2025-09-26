"Went down the toilet": Stefon Diggs' GF, Cardi B, recall moment when she lost $13,350 butt crack piercing

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, opened up about how she lost her butt crack piercing. The American rapper got a butt piercing in January, but that didn't last long, as she lost her diamond derriere within a month.

In this week’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, the Bodak Yellow singer opened up about her experience and how she ended up losing $13,350 jewelry in the lavatory.

"I realised, I was like: 'Hold on.' I was looking around. I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff, and I'm like: 'Yep. Went down the toilet," Cardi said (at 5:53).

In the interview, Cardi B also unveiled that she had undergone the reduction surgery and reflected on the process.

"Sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don't understand they already did a butt surgery to reduce my ass," she said (5:07). "So, like, the top of my ass, that skin part is numb. So when I pierce my ass, I ain't feel s---. It was, it was the easiest piercing ever."

Cardi B is pregnant with Stefon Diggs’ baby. The couple is expecting their first child. There have been rumors about her pregnancy for a while before she confirmed the news this month.

The couple has been rumored to be together since December 2024, and in June, the pop star went public with her relationship. She shared a photo from their vacation on a yacht on Instagram. However, she deleted the snap, sparking talks of a breakup, but Cardi soon announced her pregnancy with the New England Patriots wide receiver.

Cardi B opens up about her relationship with Stefon Diggs

In Alex Cooper's podcast, Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, opened up about her personal life and talked about her bonding with the NFL star.

"He almost hit me up at the times that I felt uneasy,” she said (via E!News).

“I’ll be like, ‘I don’t know if I should deal with this person because I know this person is a little hot, but I’m going to talk.’ Then we had really good conversations. There were days that even when we weren’t talking, I was like, ‘I need to talk to this person.’”

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend is still legally married to her estranged husband Offset. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed three kids together.

Last year, she filed for divorce, but it hasn't been finalized yet. She opened up about her divorce in a livestream on Monday and said that her estranged husband is asking her to pay his taxes.

Meanwhile, Diggs is playing his first season with a new team. The Patriots have played three games this season, winning against the Miami Dolphins.

