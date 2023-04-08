What is the cut-off time for NFL trade deadline? All you need to know about league rules for moves

The official NFL calendar stops on September 7, 2023, at the moment, with the NFL kickoff game being slated for that day. As such, there isn't a specific cut-off for the NFL trade deadline just yet.

However, if we were to use last year as an indicator, the 2023 trade deadline will likely be sometime in the first week of November 2023 at 4 p.m. ET, following week 8 of the season. So, now that we've answered your first question, let's delve into the rules and regulations for the trade deadline.

All you need to know about NFL rules for moves

There are five categories to a player's rights - trade limitations, waivers, transfer, trade eligibility and trade procedure. Let's take a look at each category:

#1 Trade limitations

Both franchises must understand how salary-cap issues impact teams.

According to the 2020 CBA Agreement, the rule states that a franchise cannot trade a player to any of the eight franchises from the previous year's divisional playoffs unless one of those franchises lost a player to unrestricted free agency.

#2 Waivers

NFL players can get waived by their current franchise if their teams deem fit.

If a franchise waives a player after the trade deadline, that player is subject to the waiver claim process by reverse order of the league standings. This process grants players additional rights based on whether or not that player has a no-trade provision in their contract.

#3 Transfer

If a player is traded to another franchise, his salaries, rights, obligation and special provisions must transfer to the new team he is on.

#4 Trade eligibility

Any player can have his contract assigned to another club (via trade) at any point, regardless of the caliber of the player. This rule occurs unless his agent negotiates a no-trade clause into his standard player contract's particular provision portion.

#5 Trade procedure

When two franchises agree to move a player with a no-trade provision, the franchise must gain written permission from the player and/or agent.

The player at hand can choose to waive the provision and then accept the trade or veto the transaction by way of the condition already in place.

Five major NFL trades that could still happen in 2023

The NFL off-season is in full flow, and franchises make league-altering decisions daily. However, the business still needs to be completed, and we are still expecting blockbuster trades ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Let's list five transactions that might go down any day from now.

1. Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets

2. DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs

3. Allen Robinson II to the Kansas City Chiefs

4. Austin Ekeler to the Cincinnati Bengals

5. Lamar Jackson to the Indianapolis Colts

