What is the 2024 Super Bowl color conspiracy? Fans fuel leaked script theory on potential Lombardi Trophy winners

The Super Bowl is officially in sight with just three games left in the 2023-24 NFL season. As the league inches toward diving off the offseason cliff, fans have continued to return to a viral theory that claims the league already knows who's going to the big game.

In essence, the theory alleges that the logo of the Big Game every season has lined up with the two teams to make the Super Bowl. The logo for the Super Bowl was orange and yellow in the season when the Rams and Bengals reached the final game. Then, the following season, it was blue and red for the game between the Eagles and Chiefs last season. This year, it's red and purple.

Fans argue that the logo indication means the 49ers will be taking on the Ravens. The Chiefs would also be included as an option, except that the Ravens would not be able to play in the championship as both teams exist in the AFC.

Where is the Super Bowl being held this year?

Allegiant Stadium Prepares To Host First Las Vegas Raiders Home Game

The Big Game will be held at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The league has trended toward warm-weather destinations over the last decade with games mostly in the country's southern half.

The only exception was for Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017-18 NFL season when Tom Brady faced Nick Foles.

The game took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the Minnesota Vikings' stadium. However, that stadium was state-of-the-art and took place inside a dome. Put simply, there appears to be an emphasis put on placing games in locales without snow to avoid a potential Buffalo-Steelers type of delay.

The Steelers' only playoff game this year was rescheduled due to a weather delay when it was moved into a Monday timeslot. A similar fate for the biggest game of the year and its fallout would be unfathomable and undesirable for the league.

That said, this practice is not a new one. Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, which took place at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is the only time in league history in which the Big Game took place in an open-air stadium in a part of the country in which snow could realistically be a factor.

Will the Big Game ever be played in an open-air stadium in the Northern half side of the country ever again?