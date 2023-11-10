What is the Super Bowl color conspiracy all about? Debunking viral myth 

There is always an intriguing conspiracy theory involving the Super Bowl doing the rounds on social media. Some of these will make you pause, while others seem blatantly absurd. NFL conspiracy theories have been abundant over the last few years, but in recent days, a new one has gained traction on social media.

A handful of fans noticed that the teams facing off in the last two Super Bowls matched (or were projected by) the colors on the logos.

There's the reddish-orange and yellow color combination of the Super Bowl 55 logo (2022), matching the Cincinnati Bengals (reddish orange) and the Los Angeles Rams (yellow). The Super Bowl 56 logo (2023) was green and red, which matched the Philadelphia Eagles (green) and the Kansas City Chiefs (red).

The hypothesis goes further and suggests which teams will play in Super Bowl 57. As the event's insignia is red and purple, the theory is that the San Francisco 49ers will face the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Though this is intriguing, keep in mind that correlation does not imply causation and that the host city serves as the inspiration for the logo's colors. Since 2022, the logo has featured a design that represents the host city/state, such as the palm trees for LA and the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

As such, it is purely a coincidence that the big game has featured teams that wear the correct colors recently.

2024 Super Bowl odds: Which teams are frontrunners?

Right now, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII, just ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs went from +500 to +490 to win for the second straight season after defeating the Miami Dolphins in Germany last week. The Eagles currently own the best regular season record in the NFL, but BetMGM Sportsbook still gives them a +500 shot to win the Super Bowl following their victory against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

The San Francisco 49ers (+550), Baltimore Ravens (+850), and Dallas Cowboys (+1100) are also favored by the bookmakers to win the championship.

Do Aaron Rodgers and the Jets still have a chance?

The New York Jets are presently ranked 15th among the teams predicted to play in the Super Bowl by BetMGM Sportsbook. However, fans may still have high hopes for them after a strong run of play that saw them win three of their last four games.

The Jets' defense, which was among the best in the NFL last season, provided a model for what the team needs to achieve to become a serious contender. They acquired an outstanding quarterback in Aaron Rodgers to assume leadership under center, and they now have a talented youthful core in other respective groups around which to grow.

Despite Rodgers' injury in the Jets' opening game, the team's chances of winning the Super Bowl have significantly improved as reports surfaced that the quarterback could be back before Christmas.

Although the Jets still need to improve in other areas, such as their offensive line, Rodgers is anticipated to be a huge boost to their chances. They will, however, have to win enough games to be in the playoff picture.