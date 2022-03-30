What are the new NFL overtime rules and were they needed?

NFL overtime changed significantly on Tuesday afternoon with owners approving a plan that will modify the rules, ensuring that both teams get, at least, one possession of the ball in playoff games.

The development comes in the wake of significant lobbying from a number of franchises, as well as fans, who were left feeling cheated at the end of a number of playoff matchups in recent years.

Buffalo has a long history of pain in the NFL, going right back to their four successive Super Bowl defeats between 1991 and 1994, but the 2021 season brought newfound pain for the franchise and Josh Allen.

Allen managed to keep pace with Kansas City’s electric offense throughout the divisional round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won the toss ahead of overtime and scored a touchdown with their first and only possession.

With the rules in place in 2021, that was the end of the game, and the Bills had no chance to answer and keep the memorable shootout going.

How will the 2022 NFL overtime rules change the sport?

Initially, these rule changes will only be in place throughout the post-season, and regular season overtime will still end when the first touchdown is scored.

Had the Bills’ defeat to the Chiefs been played in the 2022 season, Allen would have been permitted to re-enter the field and try and match the exploits of Patrick Mahomes.

Other proposals on the table that were knocked back by the owners included one idea that would have seen the game end if a team scored a touchdown and then successfully converted a two-point attempt immediately after.

Eventually, the newly adopted changes were voted in by a margin of 29-3 with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles putting the motion on the table.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero One NFL head coach offered a prediction about the new modified overtime rule for postseason only: Many teams that get the ball first and score a touchdown will go for 2, rather than allowing the second team to do it and end the game. One NFL head coach offered a prediction about the new modified overtime rule for postseason only: Many teams that get the ball first and score a touchdown will go for 2, rather than allowing the second team to do it and end the game.

Were the 2022 NFL overtime rule changes needed?

This is a matter of personal preference, but what has become increasingly important is how fans at home react to NFL games.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and a majority of NFL owners are aware that the entertainment market is more saturated than ever.

When people, especially youngsters, can watch any sort of comedy/drama at any time without advertisements on streaming services, live sports has to deliver a product that satisfies.

The end of the Chiefs/Bills matchup in the playoffs didn’t do that. It felt fundamentally unfair, and a lot of neutral fans were at risk of being turned off for the remainder of the post-season.

The NFL can’t afford to risk losing those viewers, and teams also felt that the old rules simply weren’t fair.

You never want a sporting contest to be decided by a lottery, and playoff history has shown that the team that won the coin toss in post-season matches have a winning record of 10-2 ever since the previous set of NFL overtime rules were introduced in 2010.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Here’s what the NFL’s new OT rule is trying to guard against: Over the past decade, teams that won the overtime coin flip in the postseason were 10-2, including seven of those 10 wins coming on the opening possession. Here’s what the NFL’s new OT rule is trying to guard against: Over the past decade, teams that won the overtime coin flip in the postseason were 10-2, including seven of those 10 wins coming on the opening possession.

This is skewed beyond what can be considered fair, so it was always likely that these rule changes would arrive once there was a high-profile matchup that highlighted the need for them.

The NFL continues to innovate and attempt to put forward the best product possible, and in changing the NFL overtime rules for 2022, we may well be set for an even more exciting post-season than last year.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

