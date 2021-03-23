What areas can Patrick Mahomes improve on?

Patrick Mahomes may be the best quarterback in the NFL today, even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved Mahomes to be human after all during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl. At times during Patrick Mahomes' career, NFL fans felt that there wasn't much for him to improve on.

With the Kansas City Chiefs coming off a disappointing performance in Super Bowl 55, where can Patrick Mahomes improve for the 2021-2022 NFL season?

What areas can Patrick Mahomes improve for the 2021-2022 NFL season?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense dominated Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 55

The majority of the Super Bowl consisted of Patrick Mahomes running away from the Buccaneers defense. Kansas City's offensive line failed to protect their young quarterback. This caused Mahomes to show some holes in his game at the quarterback position. Let's take a look at what holes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought to the surface for Mahomes to improve on for 2021.

Patrick Mahomes needs to throw the football away

During Super Bowl 55, Patrick Mahomes did a lot of running around in the second half in hopes of making a play. This led to the young quarterback taking unnecessary hits. It's understandable that Mahomes was trying to make a big play for the Chiefs, but in the future he needs to throw the ball away instead of taking sacks.

Once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caught Patrick Mahomes, he threw a lot of questionable footballs. At one point his body was parallel to the ground and he launched the ball down the field. Mahomes almost completed the pass, but it was not a pass that needed to be thrown.

Patrick Mahomes needs to start using the pocket more

At times during the 2021 NFL playoffs and especially in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes relied too much on his mobility. It's understandable because that's how he plays the position, but he will need to make changes if he wants his career to last. Mahomes will need to stay in the pocket longer as he ages, else his career will be cut short due to injury.

Patrick Mahomes needs to utilize his check downs more

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best tight ends in the NFL. Mahomes has great chemistry with Travis Kelce. Checking down to Kelce is not the issue here, but checking down to his running backs is where Patrick Mahomes struggles. He relies too much on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a highly talented young running back that can catch the football out of the backfield. Mahomes needs to utilize Clyde Edwards-Helaire more in check downs during the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Other than the three holes that the Buccaneers exploited in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterback talents we have seen in a long time. The best part about these holes is that they are easily fixable. This was the first time that Mahomes was under that much pressure and it was a learning experience for him.