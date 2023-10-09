What does Brock Purdy's father Shawn do? 49ers QB's dad's business explored

Brock Purdy, the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has established a name for himself since he took over the starting position.

Brock's father, Shawn, is a loving husband and father of three. He and his wife Carrie have been together for a long time and have three children together: Whitney Purdy, Chubba and Brock.

Shawn Purdy and his wife run the "Fantastic Spa Outlet," a hot tub retailer in Mesa, Arizona. The retail establishment is only operational on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purdy's parents reportedly shut down when the 49ers play, according to The Big Lead.

The Big Lead adds that Brock Purdy's parents have been running the hot tub shop for more than 20 years. They display a banner with their contact information whenever their son's team plays. Shawn responds to inquiries from customers about purchases following the games.

Brock's NFL career is always in the spotlight, and Shawn and Carrie haave played a key role. They hope that their son will continue to make them proud like he has already.

From an early age, Brock's father cultivated in him an understanding of sports, and he grew up practicing baseball as well as football. He excelled as a quarterback in high school, establishing numerous records and winning numerous awards.

Brock Purdy decided to play for the Iowa State Cyclones despite receiving invitations from a number of institutions before being selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the last pick in the 2022 draft.

Brock's first NFL start was witnessed by his parents inside Levi Stadium. After his son's first touchdown throw of his professional career, Shawn got emotional.

Did Brock Purdy's father play in the MLB?

Shawn Purdy, Brock Purdy's father, is the first sportsman in a household that includes three other athletes. Before making an attempt to become a professional, Shawn played baseball at the college level but never played in the MLB, though.

Shawn Purdy was chosen three times in the amateur MLB Draft, in 1987, 1989, and 1990 after competing for the University of Miami. He was subsequently signed by the Los Angeles Angels in 1991 and pitched for eight years in the minor leagues before retiring at the age of 29 in 1998.

Even though Shawn was never drafted into the big leagues, his former coaches and fellow players always recognize him for his persistent commitment to duty and unquestionable talent.