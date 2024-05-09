What did Buster Skrine do? Ex-Bears DB on the run from Canadian authorities

Former Chicago Bears defensive back Buster Skrine is a wanted man in Canada. The retired NFL star was a no-show at his scheduled court appearance on Monday, and Canadian police is actively hunting the former fifth-round pick.

Skrine was arrested in August 2023 after allegedly defrauding multiple banks and obtaining over $100,000 in cash using bogus checks. He was slapped with 15 charges - one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, four counts of fraud over $5,000 and seven counts of making false statements to produce money.

Per reports, Skrine was held at a correctional center in Ontario before being transferred to Saskatchewan to face further charges. He was released on conditional bail on April 9 and was ordered to wear a GPS-enabled ankle monitor and to show up for his court hearing in the Durham region on May 6.

The retired NFL star failed to turn up to court for his hearing, and authorities claim that he has ditched his ankle monitor or shut it off.

Skrine will face additional charges for failing to show up at his court date and not complying with his bail terms.

Buster Skrine's NFL career

Buster Skrine began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He was picked 137th overall in the 2011 NFL draft and spent four seasons with the franchise. In 2015, the cornerback signed a four-year, $25 million deal with the New York Jets and was the starting nickelback for the team.

Following Antonio Cromartie's departure from the team in the 2016 offseason, Skrine was promoted to the starting role. He started 40 games between 2016 and 2018 and recorded two interceptions, three forced fumbles and 23 pass deflections.

In 2019, Skrine left New York for Chicago and joined the Bears on a three-year, $16.6 million contract. He started only seven games in two seasons with the franchise before being released at the end of the 2020 season. He played one game for the San Francisco 49ers and six for the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 season, his final campaign in the league.

Buster Skrine spent 11 years in the NFL and started 95 games. He recorded 3.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 10 interceptions and 16 tackles for losses. The defensive back earned over $40 million during his NFL career in salary. He's now a fugitive in Canada and is facing a lengthy prison sentence for his slew of crimes.

