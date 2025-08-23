"What can you offer bro?": Cam Newton drops blunt take on Kenny Pickett's role in Browns QB room

The Cleveland Browns have a stacked quarterback room. While most of the chatter is around veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, the name often forgotten in the fray is Kenny Pickett.The Browns announced that Flacco will be their QB1 for the 2025 season. On the other hand, Sanders and Gabriel are putting in the work to prove their worth. On his &quot;4th&amp;1&quot; podcast, former NFL star Cam Newton gave his honest take on Pickett's role.&quot;What can you offer bro. We've seen the film that you had in Pittsburgh but it's like what have you done for me lately,&quot; Newton said.Check out the video below:In March, Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for the 2025 NFL draft and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Kenny Pickett. The 27-year-old has beaten Sanders and Gabriel to become the Browns' backup for the upcoming season.Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes his feelings known about Kenny PickettEarlier in the preseason, when Kenny Pickett was traded to the Browns, he was in the running to become the team's starting quarterback. However, a hamstring injury derailed his momentum.After naming Joe Flacco as the Browns' QB1, coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that the 27-year-old had a solid chance at becoming the team's starting quarterback. Stefanski added that while the injury was unfortunate, the young athlete is still engaged with the team and is working hard.&quot;I know what he's (Kenny Pickett) about, how he was performing,&quot; the head coach said. &quot;The injury was unfortunate, but it hasn't stopped him from being engaged, from knowing what is going on. He is getting as much work as you can right now. He has performed really, really well.&quot;It remains to be seen if Pickett will start any games for the Browns this year.