What did Chad Kelly do? Toronto Argonauts QB faces full wrath of CFL with nine-game suspension

CFL team Toronto Argonauts' quarterback Chad Kelly was suspended by the league today for the preseason and a further nine games during the regular season. This came after an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed a female assistant strength coach associated with the team. She was later let go by the Argos and sued both the player for sexual harassment and the club for wrongful dismissal.

Given the gravity of the allegations, the CFL undertook an independent third-party investigation and concluded that the league's Gender-based violence policy was violated by Chad Kelly. Therefore, in response, they have suspended the Argonauts quarterback.

He will need to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert. He will also need to mandatorily attend counseling sessions with an expert in gender-based violence. The punishment handed out to Chad Kelly is the minimum enforceable at the moment and the CFL reserves the right to modify it once the process has been concluded and the Argonauts quarterback has been reassessed.

CFL's statement on Chad Kelly's suspension

CFL released a statement with Commissioner Randy Ambrosie saying,

“Players are the ambassadors of our great game. They are expected to be leaders in the locker room and role models in the community. It was important that we performed our due diligence to properly review this matter from all points of view. That in-depth investigation found that Mr. Kelly unequivocally violated the CFL’s Gender-based Violence Policy."

The statement also added,

“Mr. Kelly’s suspension is the direct result of his behaviour. The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions. He must take full advantage of this opportunity for personal betterment in order to return to the CFL.”

Chad Kelly was picked up as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. His stock reportedly fell during that time due to concerns about his character. He came into the process with a reputation after he was arrested in 2014 for an altercation in Buffalo, New York.

After failing to establish himself in the NFL, he got a chance with the CFL and seemed to have done well for himself after leading the Toronto Argonauts to glory in the 2022 Grey Cup. He also won the league's Most Outstanding Player award last season.

Chad Kelly had changed the narrative around him by becoming a top player in the CFL but his present suspension due to this indiscretion will only end up hurting his career.

