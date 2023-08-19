What channel is the Cowboys game on? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The Dallas Cowboys will be up against the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game in 2023.

Here's the TV schedule, streaming options, and more for the contest:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Local TV channel: KTVT (Dallas) | KING (Seattle)

National TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: fuboTV, NFL+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Canada)

The Cowboys will look to bounce back from their 28-23 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last preseason game. The Cowboys saw a host of reserve players perform admirably. Will Grier was decent; Cooper Rush was too, and Deuce Vaughn rushed eight times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks head into the game fresh off a 24-13 win against the Minnesota Vikings in their first preseason outing. The Seahawks also had some players who stood out in the game.

Drew Lock threw for 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Holton Ahlers was 4-for-4 passing and added 26 yards with his legs on his Seahawks debut.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys have a few players who're likely ruled out of the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Linebacker Malik Jefferson suffered a plantar fascia injury against the Jaguars. Wide receiver David Durden missed that game due to a concussion, and his participation against the Seahawks remains uncertain. Moreover, guard Chuma Edoga hyperextended his knee in practice, so it's unlikely that he will suit up for this one.

The Cowboys are unlikely to start their first teamers, as priority will be given to reserve team members. Of particular emphasis will be giving reps to draft picks, practice squad players and ones returning from long layoffs.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks also have some players likely to miss the Dallas Cowboys game.

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry has returned to the Seahawks' injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. Linebacker Vi Jones is questionable, and so is cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The Seattle Seahawks will likely give their second and third-stringers a run in the game as they preserve the franchise stars for the new season. Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Co. are unlikely to suit up, too.