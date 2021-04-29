What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 2 TV Schedule, Channels and Livestream details

The wait is over and it's finally time for the 2021 NFL Draft. The draft will have fans and future NFL athletes in attendance on Thursday night.

This is a huge step in the right direction for the NFL and will be an amazing experience for future stars of the league.

Here's how every NFL fan can view the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2021 Day 1: Round 1

Date: April 29, 2021

Time: 8PM EST

Rounds: First round only

Time between picks: 10 minutes

How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

How to Watch online: ESPN app, NFL.com, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+

How to listen on the radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

NFL Draft 2021 Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

Date: April 30, 2021

Time: 7PM EST

Rounds: Rounds 2 & 3

Time between picks: Round 2: 7 minutes, Round 3: 5 minutes

How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

How to Watch online: ESPN app, NFL.com, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+

How to listen on the radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

NFL Draft 2021 Day 3: Rounds 4-7

Date: May 1, 2021

Time: Noon EST

Rounds: 4-7

Time between picks: Rounds 4,5,6: 5 minutes, Round 7: 4 minutes

How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

How to Watch online: ESPN app, NFL.com, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+

How to listen on the radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio

NFL Draft 2021: Day 2 standout prospects

1) Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

2) Richie Grant, S, UCF

3) Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

4) D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

5) Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

6) Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas

7) Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

8) Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

9) Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

10) Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft is going to be offensively heavy. But there are a number of talented defensive players in this year's draft. With a lot of NFL teams heading in the direction of offense, they might not be picked on the first day.

There's a good possibility that the first ten picks of the 2021 NFL Draft could be strictly all offensive players. The two wildcards on defense that could go into the top-ten are Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II, and Micah Parsons.