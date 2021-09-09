What is Clinton Portis' net worth? Former Broncos RB racked in millions in healthcare fraud

Clinton Portis is a former NFL RB and two-time Pro Bowl player who played for the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team.

Through nine seasons in the league, Clinton Portis earned $43 million from his contracts. He was forced into retirement in 2011 after several injuries sidelined him. He is currently 40, and fairly healthy. A player who made $43 million and is still young should have a decent net worth. But Clinton Portis' net worth comes in at negative $5 million.

How things went wrong for Clinton Portis?

Yes, Clinton Portis is technically broke and owes $5 million. Most of his earnings were lost in several poor financial and business choices. At one point, Clinton Portis' financial advisors made him lose millions. However, all of the blame cannot be placed on his former advisers.

Clinton Portis has admitted he himself was reckless at times with his money and lost a portion of it while gambling. Here are some of the figures he has lost over the years:

$8 million in a failed casino business venture

$2 million in a Ponzi scheme

nearly $500,000 in taxes he owed to the IRS

his bankruptcy listed three cars worth a total of $175,000 and over $400,000 in unpaid child support

owed several people money: mother ($500,000) and former sideline reporter Nischelle Turner ($500,000)

Clinton Portis' bankruptcy in 2015 listed a total of $5 million in personal debts.

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis and two other former NFL players have pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care benefit fraud scheme to submit false claims for payouts totaling about $3 million, the Justice Department said https://t.co/jdwdFDns8i — CNN International (@cnni) September 8, 2021

Most recently, Clinton Portis was involved in a legal battle that charged several former NFL players for stealing millions from the league's healthcare program. It was stated that Portis and others submitted false claims and later got reimbursed. Some of the items they listed to be reimbursed for were expensive products, including ultrasound machines and hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

Clinton Portis and a handful of other players involved pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. They have agreed to pay full restitution to the health plan, totaling nearly $3 million. He is due for sentencing on January 6th, 2022, and faces up to ten years in prison. Former Cleveland Browns LB Robert McCune is the alleged mastermind behind the scheme, and faces life in prison.

Former NFL star Clinton Portis has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charge in Kentucky federal court pic.twitter.com/tY4N62JzGL — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 7, 2021

Almost two years later, last month, a Florida court ordered Clinton Portis to be arrested for missing his monthly child support payment of nearly $2,000. He owes $147,000 in late payments on child support with interest.

While Portis' net worth is currently -$5 million, it could nearly double over the next few years.

