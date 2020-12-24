Five NFL players that went broke

NFL players going broke. The words themselves seem to contradict, considering that NFL player contracts are worth millions of dollars.

However, what's usually understated is how young these Pro Bowl players are. There is a lot of pressure that can lead to bad decisions and, inevitably, bankruptcy.

Here are five NFL stars who lost their money.

5. Warren Sapp

Warren Sapp was No. 12 pick in the 1995 NFL draft. Sapp was instantaneously successful going into the league. With the Tampa Buccaneers, Sapp made seven Pro Bowl appearances and helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl championship.

In 2012, after his playing days were over, Sapp filed for bankruptcy caused by poor life decisions, owing money to IRS, alimony, child support, and failed businesses.

Sapp currently hosts a podcast about sports betting.

4. Vince Young

The No. 3 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans had been expected to make NFL history after an outstanding college career at Texas, only to end up a significant flop.

Young signed a $25 million rookie contract; after taking the file, he began earning $40 million in his short career.

Young filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after getting caught up in the lifestyle of luxury spending and crooked advisor.

3. Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar was a first-round pick in the 1985 draft for the Cleveland Browns, one of his era's wealthiest players.

An affliction that om es with being a successful athlete is being taken advantage of by friends and family, something Kosar has become privy to.

Kosar's father stole millions from him, forcing him into personal debt; that along with lousy investment, he was in a 20 million deficit.

2. Clinton Portis

Clinton Portis was once one of the NFL's top running backs. Portis was making history and leading Washington's offense every Sunday. He was the highest-paid running back in 2004 with a $50 million deal.

However, he wasn't conscious of his money, years of astounding spending on luxury items, and poor financial advisors filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Portis admitted in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he contemplated murdering one of his financial advisors.

Clinton Portis is among a group of 10 ex-NFL players charged in an alleged health benefits scam.



Unfortunately, the 38-year-old is currently facing charges of health care fraud.

1. Michael Vick

The number on the list is Michael Vick, who, at the peak of his NFL career, was extremely popular and adored.

He was one of the highest-paid players in the league after signing a 130 million dollar contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2001 Vick was Falcon's first overall pick in the NFL draft.

Vick transformed the quarterback position with his rushing abilities. He was the first NFL quarterback that rushed for 1000 yards and held the record for the most career rushing yards (6,109).

Michael Vicks's career went down in shambles when he got arrested for 21 months in 2007 for his involvement in a dogfighting ring.

In 2008 Vick filed bankruptcy due to bad investments and multiple oustanding lawsuits due to a contract breach.

He owed millions in debt; getting out of the financial pit hole was impossible, especially with no endorsement money and a small NFL contract.

In 2017 Vick managed to pay off his creditors and currently works for FOX Sports.