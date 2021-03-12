2021 NFL Draft: What are compensatory picks?

The NFL draft consists of seven rounds with all 32 NFL teams receiving a pick in each round. NFL franchises have the option to trade up or down during the NFL draft and can also trade draft picks for current NFL talent. The draft order is determined by how a team performs during the previous season.

The team with the worst record during the regular season will be given the first overall pick in the NFL draft. The franchise that wins the Super Bowl receives the last pick during the NFL draft in each round, while the runner-up receives the 31st.

The NFL draft also consists of compensatory picks that teams can receive in addition to the seven picks that they receive in each draft. But what are compensatory picks? Let us explain.

What are compensatory picks in the NFL draft?

Compensatory picks allow NFL franchises the opportunity to fill a void on their roster created by losing a top player to free agency. The compensatory picks allow the NFL franchise the opportunity to pick more than once in a round.

Compensatory picks are awarded between rounds three and seven. The NFL determines the picks using a formula developed by the NFL Management Council. This formula is determined by the departing player's salary, playing time, and postseason honors.

Not every NFL franchise receives compensatory picks for the players they lose to free agency. The highest number of picks that one NFL franchise can receive per draft is four.

The 2021 NFL Draft has 36 compensatory picks

The 2021 NFL draft has 36 total compensatory picks that are spread out over 17 different NFL franchises. In the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys have the most compensatory picks. The Cowboys will receive four picks for losing the following players: Randall Cobb, Maliek Collins, Jeff Heath, Byron Jones, Robert Quinn, Xavier Su'a-Filo, and Jason Witten.

The New England Patriots have the highest compensatory pick for the 2021 NFL draft. New England's compensatory pick is the 96th overall pick in the draft. The pick was awarded to the Patriots after Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers last off-season. The Falcons, Packers, and Rams all received three compensatory picks.