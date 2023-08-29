What are the Cowboys getting in Noah Igbinoghene? Grading Dallas' trade for Dolphins CB 

The Dallas Cowboys made a trade to address their cornerback room on NFL cutdown day.

Every NFL team must get down to 53 players on the active roster today, so cuts and trades have been happening quite a bit.

One trade that caught people by surprise was the Miami Dolphins trading 2020 first-round pick cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys for cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

It's a change of scenery for both players who have struggled since being drafted.

Noah Igbinoghene was drafted 30th overall in 2020 and in three seasons with the Dolphins, he's played in 32 games, while starting just five and recording one interception and five pass defense, and 29 total tackles.

With Miami having Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Eli Apple, Kader Kohou, and second-round rookie Cam Smith in the cornerback room, Igbinoghene became expendable.

As for what Dallas gave up, they gave up 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph, who like Igbinoghene hasn't developed into a starter that the Cowboys had hoped for.

Cowboys' Noah Igbinoghene trade grade

In two seasons with Dallas, Joseph has played in 26 games, starting three and recording 30 tackles and six pass defenses, with zero interceptions.

Although neither Igbinoghene nor Joseph have lived up to the hype, this does seem like a good trade for the Dallas Cowboys.

Igbinoghene has shown more in the NFL and can come in and be a reserve cornerback behind Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore. Joseph, meanwhile, will have a tough time making much of an impact in Miami as cornerback was such a strong position for the Dolphins, but he will likely play on special teams.

This is a worthy gamble on acquiring someone of Igbinoghene's athleticism to see if he can play better in a different scheme.

Cowboys Grade: B+

Dolphins Grade: C

Expand Tweet

Cliff notes on Noah Igbinoghene's draft profile

Entering the 2020 NFL Draft, Noah Igbinoghene was considered an athletic and physical cornerback, who was an excellent tackler, which is a problem for some corners coming out of college.

However, a knock on Igbinoghene entering the Draft was the lack of interceptions and him being so handy which resulted in plenty of pass interference calls.

The expectation of Noah Igbinoghene was he would be solid along the line of scrimmage with his physical play. Many scouts also viewed him as a starting cornerback in the NFL, but that has yet to happen.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Who do you think won the trade? Cowboys Dolphins 0 votes