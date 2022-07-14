"What'd I miss?" - Zach Wilson breaks silence on IG after ex-GF drops bombshell rumors

Zach Wilson was drafted number two overall to the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. His rookie season didn’t go as well as the Jets had hoped but that’s due in part to a lack of talent around him. The team had an impressive draft this year and are hopeful they can turn things around.

Recently, Wilson’s ex-girlfriend spread rumors that he had slept with his mother’s best friend. This ignited opinions from NFL analysts and created content for meme creators around the internet. The former BYU quarterback, however, has been quiet on the subject, but finally took to Instagram to post a humorous retort.

"Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?"

The quarterback was on a getaway with teammates at Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club in Idaho. Wilson’s response seems to indicate that he isn’t too worried about the reports of his alleged affair with an older woman.

The stories have led to several cougar jokes that can be seen all over social media. The former number two pick isn’t admitting or denying anything as of yet, but he could expand on his short IG comments in the future.

Wilson and the Jets will enter the season with new hope built on their newest draft picks

The Jets will enter the season with a ton of fresh talent, including cornerback Ahmad “Sause” Gardner, who the team selected with their number four overall pick. Gardner was among the hottest prospects going into this year’s draft and was a big acquisition for the defense.

New York Jets @nyjets Gonna be tough to pick which jersey to wear Week 1 Gonna be tough to pick which jersey to wear Week 1 https://t.co/wTqHmdfyUO

They also selected Garrett Wilson with the tenth pick in the first round. This gives the young quarterback a new weapon at wide receiver to go along with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. Still, the Jets have a lot of work to do to get to a point where they can compete in their own division, especially against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Jets have been irrelevant for far too long. Especially for a team located in one of the biggest cities in the world. Hopefully, with an improved defense and offensive weapons, the Jets signal caller can lead the way to a winning season and put rumors about his love life behind him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far