"What are we doing?" - Emmanuel Acho calls out Kyle Shanahan and 49ers GM John Lynch after releasing Kyle Juszczyk

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers informed fullback Kyle Juszczyk that they intended to release him, ending his incredible seven-year stint with the franchise. The nine-time Pro Bowler is eager to continue playing in 2025 but will have to find a new team.

The decision surprised Emmanuel Acho, who voiced concern over the number of star players and key contributors the 49ers have lost over the past week, especially on Monday. In a rant posted on X, the analyst said:

"What are the 49ers doing? I'm in here minding my business and they decided to rebuild the roster on a whim. I get it. You traded Deebo [Samuel], you drafted [Ricky] Pearsall last year in the first round. Fine. But I'm confused."

"We got rid of Juszczyk, we got rid of [Aaron] Banks, we got rid of [Chavarious] Ward, we got rid of [Dre] Greenlaw, we got rid of [Talanoa] Hufanga. Who are we gonna sign?"

Acho called out coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, questioning whether the team expected its superstars to play multiple positions to fill the holes on the roster:

"You want Fred Warner to tackle, and catch, and play fullback? What are we doing [Kyle] Shanahan? What are you doing [John] Lynch? I'm confused. Somebody unconfuse me."

John Lynch had hinted at 49ers' mass exodus

The 49ers saw several players find new homes on Day 1 of NFL free agency, including linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who signed a modest deal the team likely could have afforded.

However, general manager John Lynch had hinted during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis that the team would allow most of their free agents to walk. He said:

"You can't just keep pressing the pedal and I think there's some good that could come out. We need to get younger, I think we're the oldest team in football trying to make a run at the deal last year."

"And I think it's good to constantly get younger. Our draft class last year was a great move towards that."

The team will now turn its attention to the draft, hoping to find players capable of filling the void left by the stars they let go.

