What to expect from Jim Harbaugh's next coaching job with Chargers upping the ante in HC search 

The Michigan Wolverines wrapped up an undefeated season with a resounding victory over the Washington Huskies on Monday to finish 15-0 and win the national title in college football. Now head coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s been making headlines since before the start of the season, has a big decision to make.

If my reporting is correct, Harbaugh will take his head-coaching skills to the NFL next season and will prowl the sidelines each Sunday. And it won’t be the first time he’s coached at the top level of professional football. So what can we expect from Harbaugh’s expected second stint in the NFL?

Harbaugh comes from a football family and is well-tooled in the sport. The son of championship football coach Jack Harbaugh and brother of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Jim spent 15 years as a quarterback in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Harbaugh's path to the NFL coaching world

Upon retiring from the league in 2001, when he was a backup for the Carolina Panthers, Harbaugh jumped right into coaching and was named QB coach for the then-Oakland Raiders starting in 2002. There he helped develop Rich Gannon into the league’s MVP and also made a trip to Super Bowl XXXVII with the franchise.

Two years later, in 2004, Harbaugh began his head-coaching career, taking over the duties at University of San Diego. He stayed with the Toreros for three seasons, twice compiling season records of 11-1 and winning conference titles both times. While at USD, Harbaugh helped develop little known quarterback Josh Johnson, a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 draft who is presently a backup with the Baltimore Ravens.

He then moved north to Stanford, coaching the Cardinal for the next four seasons before getting his first head-coaching gig in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. Harbaugh had immediate success, leading the downtrodden San Francisco franchise to a 13-3 record and an NFC West divisional title as well as a trip to the conference title game, where the Niners lost to the New York Giants.

The following year, it was an 11-win season and a trip to Super Bowl XLVII where Harbaugh lost to his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 34-31. A 12-4 record led to a third consecutive trip to the NFC title game, where San Francisco fell to the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Why Harbaugh left San Fran for Michigan

The wheels started to come off the following season. Harbaugh reportedly was at odds with Niners ownership, specifically CEO Jed York, as well as general manager Trent Baalke. Conflicts over players, power and control led to Harbaugh’s contentious departure from the organization.

Not allowing any grass to grow under his feet, Harbaugh was announced as the head coach of his alma mater Michigan Wolverines just two days after leaving the Niners organization. Since taking over at Michigan in 2015, Harbaugh suffered just one losing season, the Covid season of 2020. He’s taken the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in three consecutive years and becomes the first coach since Lloyd Carr in 1997 to lead the Wolverines to an undefeated season and national title.

So whether it’s the Las Vegas Raiders or Los Angeles Chargers, or possibly the Chicago Bears, what type of coach will a franchise be getting in Jim Harbaugh?

What to expect from Jim Harbaugh in 2024

From a football point of view, they’ll be getting a winner; Harbaugh’s record speaks for itself, and that cannot be disputed. He is a brilliant Xs and Os coach and knows how to get the most out of his talent.

Whether it was against Alabama this season or Ohio State the prior two years, Harbaugh fielded a less-talented team than his opponent, yet he found ways to win. He’s able to adjust his gameplan or system to come out on top. And Harbaugh has been commended for the staff he puts together, an all-too-often-overlooked skill. Proof of this was the coaching performance of Sherrone Moore, who took over for the final three games of the regular season -- including the Ohio State contest when Harbaugh was suspended for the second time last season -- and came out on top.

People who have worked with the coach tell me Harbaugh can also be a difficult person to work with, and that’s not necessarily bad. Harbaugh wants it his way, and as he’s shown, his way wins.

This could potentially set up problems at the next level, as the pro game is completely different from college, problems we already witnessed during Harbaugh’s tenure with the Niners. In order for Harbaugh to be successful, he’ll need complete support and backing from ownership with no second guessing if there’s a power struggle in the front office. Harbaugh will also need a general manager who is willing to cede authority to him. Everyone I’ve spoken with believes Harbaugh will want to call the shots and have final say.

Would any prospective general manager put himself in that position? It didn’t work out for the Raiders the last time this scenario played out under the Mike Mayock-Jon Gruden regime.

I’ve heard from prospective general manager candidates, including those expected to be interviewed by the Raiders, and I’m told as long as they are treated fairly and with respect, it won’t be a problem letting someone like Harbaugh have the final say.

Some believe Harbaugh won’t have the same success this time around in the NFL, as his style of smashmouth football, the type of play he’s had success with at Michigan, won’t fly in the NFL. The answer to that concern is simple; Harbaugh has always shown the ability to adjust his system and style to whatever is necessary to win, and there’s no reason to believe it will not happen again.