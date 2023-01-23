"What the f**k was that" - Cowboys fans want Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy fired for bizarre final play

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated in strange fashion to the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Round in a 19-12 loss. For the second straight year, Mike McCarthy made a bizarre call in the final play of the game, which resulted in the clock running out far from the end zone.

With just six seconds on the clock, McCarthy called for a different play with only Ezekiel Elliott acting as a pass protector to Dak Prescott. The idea was to spread the linemen to create blockers for whoever received the pass, but the execution was awful.

Cowboys fans were absolutely disappointed that McCarthy called a gimmick play instead of trying something more useful, such as one of the classic plays involving a ton of lateral passes following the first completion.

Dak Prescott's awful game, with two interceptions and just 206 yards, also received criticism from fans. Fans now want both the coach and the quarterback out of the franchise.

Here are some reactions:

Jamar @whatevasfree I want McCarthy and Moore fired and put on trial for point shaving cause what the FUCK was that final play? I hate this team I want McCarthy and Moore fired and put on trial for point shaving cause what the FUCK was that final play? I hate this team

Trevor Woods @WoodsFootball Mike McCarthy should be fired for whatever that last play was Mike McCarthy should be fired for whatever that last play was 😂

Jonathan Impemba @jimpemba777 Mike McCarthy should be fired for that play alone. Not only do you lose the game but now you are a laughing stock as well. Mike McCarthy should be fired for that play alone. Not only do you lose the game but now you are a laughing stock as well.

Jake Woolf @jakewoolf Dak stinks. McCarthy should be fired. Rooting for this team is unending pain. Dak stinks. McCarthy should be fired. Rooting for this team is unending pain.

University of Auburn Alan @SarcasmAndMore Jerry Jones to Dak Prescott:



You can't spell "Dallas chokes" without "D-A-K." Led NFL in thrown INTs & he missed 5 games.



All the excuses for Dak are used. They have an OL. An elite D. WRs. RBs. They don't have an elite QB.



And McCarthy will be fired.

Jerry Jones to Dak Prescott:You can't spell "Dallas chokes" without "D-A-K." Led NFL in thrown INTs & he missed 5 games.All the excuses for Dak are used. They have an OL. An elite D. WRs. RBs. They don't have an elite QB.And McCarthy will be fired.https://t.co/vMuusk8RYl

shea norling @sheanorling mike mccarthy should be fired in the endzone for that lateral play i mean what the fuck was that mike mccarthy should be fired in the endzone for that lateral play i mean what the fuck was that

The Artist. A Captain. @CaptainOfArt McCarthy definitely getting fired The Cowboys are absolute trash lmaooo that was embarrassingMcCarthy definitely getting fired The Cowboys are absolute trash lmaooo that was embarrassing 💀💀 McCarthy definitely getting fired

Alexis Kraft @TheAlexisKraft



hail mary odds are low but they had a lot better odds just going for the hail mary than whatever that was that last play should get mccarthy fired and dak major heat… dumb formation + wtf was that throw???hail mary odds are low but they had a lot better odds just going for the hail mary than whatever that was that last play should get mccarthy fired and dak major heat… dumb formation + wtf was that throw??? hail mary odds are low but they had a lot better odds just going for the hail mary than whatever that was 😬

Alex Del Barrio @alexdelbarrio Mike McCarthy should be fired for that one play call. I know they had no shot at scoring, but that play call guaranteed it. Mike McCarthy should be fired for that one play call. I know they had no shot at scoring, but that play call guaranteed it.

h_ngm_n ribbs @ItsRibbs Mike McCarthy should be fired for that play alone. Just no awareness, no execution. Just pitiful. Mike McCarthy should be fired for that play alone. Just no awareness, no execution. Just pitiful.

Firing McCarthy was a real possibility even if the team made the playoffs, but there's no way Dallas is getting rid of Dak. They're cash-strapped for the next season, much because of his contract, including more than $49 million in cap hit for the 2023 season.

If the Cowboys decide to let go of Prescott, they'd incur a cap penalty of $89 million. So, this is just not going to happen any time soon.

After beating Cowboys, 49ers will play Eagles in NFC Championship Game

The 49ers now have a full week to prepare for the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to qualify for the conference championship.

If they beat the Eagles, the Super Bowl will be against either Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals, as they'll play the AFC Championship Game right after the NFC.

This is San Francisco's second straight appearance in the NFC Championship Game and the third time in four years. Last season, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17. In 2019, they beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 before losing to the same Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Poll : 0 votes