What is Fantasy Life? Josh Allen, Joe Burrow part of $2,000,000 seeding round in fantasy football company

Fantasy Life is on the come-up, as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have financially backed the $2 million fantasy football company. Matthew Berry, who worked as one of ESPN's chief fantasy football writers and content creators for a long time before moving to NBC Sports, started the company a few years ago. It was named after his best-selling book from 2013.

The company focuses on sports betting and fantasy, which have become almost synonymous in recent years. They just held a $2 million round where practically everyone from the sports world and elsewhere got involved.

It wasn't just Burrow and Allen. In addition to those two, singer John Legend, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, and LRMR Ventures (the family office of Lebron James and entrepreneur Maverick Carter) also participated.

Co-founder and former CEO of YouTube Chad Hurley, Miami Marlins co-owner Roger Ehrenberg, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan, and Wasserman chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman are also getting on board.

Several others, including the Cleveland Browns president, are getting on board as well. This is a major move for the fantasy industry and it seems like quite a few people are taking interest.

What is Fantasy Life?

Matthew Berry revealed to Axios that Fantasy Life is profitable. Per their report, it brings in seven figures of revenue every year. The firm has 13 full-time employees and several contractors. It earns most of its money selling ads and sponsorships.

Fantasy Life also makes revenu by producing content for other media partners. They have a weekday show for SiriusXM's Fantasy Sports Radio channel and a Fantasy Life "Pick n' Play" game hosted on Facebook.

The money they acquired, according to Berry, is going to go towards improving marketing campaigns to get more users involved. With Allen, Burrow, Ekeler, and so many other marketable people involved, this application could be primed to break out.

Now that they have plenty of investors, look for them to become a true rival to ESPN, NFL and the other major fantasy and sports betting sites.