What is former New England Patriots TE Steven Johnson's net worth?

News broke on Wednesday that Steven Johnson, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is the reason behind NBA superstar Stephen Curry's parents Sonya and Dell Curry's separation.

If you've never heard of Johnson, it's probably because he appeared in just 14 games for the Patriots, recording one reception for five yards.

A former Virginia Tech standout, Johnson amassed 1,058 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during his playing career for the Hokies from 1984 to 1987.

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 1988 NFL draft.

What is Steven Johnson's net worth?

According to The Focus, Johnson's 2021 net worth is believed to be close to $5 million. He's the president of Johnson Commercial Development, a real estate company founded in 1995 by the former Patriots tight end.

According to his website, he oversees the company's property acquisitions, sales, construction and day-to-day operations.

Steven Johnson may be the pivot for Stephen Curry's parents' divorce

Stephen Curry's mother, Sonya, has been accused of cheating by her estranged husband and former NBA player Dell Curry. According to court documents, Sonya has been accused of secretly dating Steven Johnson.

Dell claims that Sonya started her affair with Johnson during their marriage and before their separation and that she lied to him every time he asked her about an affair. He also claims that Sonya is currently living with Johnson in Tennessee and shouldn’t receive any alimony.

Sonya confirmed that she’s in a relationship with Johnson but denies cheating on Dell during their marriage. She stated that the relationship started months after they separated in March 2020. She added that she’s not living with Johnson in Tennessee, but she's living on her own now because Dell won’t allow her to enter their house.

Dell and Sonya got married in 1988 and became famous recently due to their appearances together at NBA games in the stands and courtside to support their sons, Stephen and Seth Curry. Stephen plays for the Golden State Warriors and is one of the best players in the league, while Seth is currently on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster and is one of the team's starting guards.

