What happened to Aaron Hernandez’s brother? DJ Hernandez cuts deal after wild car chase

Working with a checkered past and legal troubles, Aaron Hernandez went from a promising football player to a tragic story. Unfortunately, Hernandez's story didn't end with his death, leading to countless debates around CTE, a Netflix documentary, and further legal trouble for his brother, DJ Hernandez.

Earlier in March, DJ Hernandez was charged with reckless driving. As per TMZ Sports, he was in a car chase in Connecticut on March 8. The police attempted to pull him over but were evaded. While doctors claimed he was having a bipolar episode, DJ Hernandez was driving around to avoid living in his mother's house. He was placed in custody after a foot chase.

In a recent update, Aaron Hernandez's brother cut a deal to close his case. He owed a fine of $100.

Furthermore, DJ Hernandez pled guilty to charges of failure to drive in a proper lane and failure to use traffic control signals. As the decision was made, charges of reckless driving and police pursuit were dropped.

TMZ Sports revealed that DJ Hernandez declined to comment on the matter. However, this was not the only legal issue he has been facing.

Aaron Hernandez's brother threw a brick at the ESPN headquarters

In March, D.J. Hernandez was arrested. TMZ reported the incident, saying he was detained for allegedly throwing bricks with a note attached at the ESPN headquarters.

The incident took place on March 23 outside the ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, at around 3:00 p.m. A security guard at ESPN believed that the person involved was Hernandez. The case, however, is still ongoing.

Hutch〽️ @HutchOfTheDead So the brother of Aaron Hernandez threw a brick through the ESPN office with a note attached. Read it below. We REALLY need to start paying teachers more and investing more into education. The spelling capabilities of grown adults is getting scary bad. So the brother of Aaron Hernandez threw a brick through the ESPN office with a note attached. Read it below. We REALLY need to start paying teachers more and investing more into education. The spelling capabilities of grown adults is getting scary bad. https://t.co/ICTYqT3fba

The note reportedly read:

"To all media outlets, It's about time you all realize the affect media has on all family members. Since you're a worldwide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!"

Furthermore, Hernandez is no longer allowed on ESPN premises and will be arrested immediately for trespassing. He was to appear in court after being released.

Their mother, Terri Hernandez, revealed that her son was acting strangely and needed to be assessed by a doctor.

Aaron Hernandez during the Super Bowl XLVI

Drafted in 2010, Aaron Hernandez played alongside Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. In 2013, he was arrested and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd. The New England Patriots immediately released Hernandez. He was eventually convicted in 2015.

In 2017, the former New England Patriots tight end took his own life at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. Later reports spoke about an extreme case of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated brain trauma.

