Tarik Cohen injury: What happened to former Bears star?

Former Chicago Bears star running back Tarik Cohen suffered a horrific injury to his lower leg while training. The training session was being live-streamed on Instagram. It was later confirmed that the running back ruptured his Achilles tendon. It is a massive setback to his recovery from previous injuries and his hopes of playing in the NFL in the future.

NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on Twitter, writing:

"An MRI today confirmed that RB Tarik Cohen, who hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, ruptured his Achilles while live streaming a training session on Instagram Live, per source."

Cohen recently penned a letter to his17-year-old self in an emotional and thought-provoking piece reflecting his past. In the letter, he discussed his personal life and the struggles that he has been through, including the loss of his younger brother Dante in a car accident in April and the death of his twin brother Tyrell in May 2021.

The Players' Tribune published his letter, which can be read here.

Tarik Cohen's journey to the NFL, playing for the Bears; facing injury, and being cut from the roster

The Chicago Bears drafted Cohen in the 2017 NFL Draft in the fourth round with the 119th overall pick. He was drafted as a running back but had elite return ability, something that Chicago utilized when he played for them in the NFL. He was given the nickname "Human Joystick" due to his elusiveness.

He went to the North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, where he broke several school records, including the longest run from scrimmage with an 89-yard rush. He also became the first player in North Carolina A&T history to run for 200 yards or more in three consecutive games in 2016.

In 2017, Cohen entered the NFL. He played in his first game on September 10, with the Chicago Bears losing 23-17 to the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. In a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cohen became the smallest player to throw a touchdown since Wee Willie Smith in 1934.

In his rookie season, Cohen finished with 370 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 358 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and a passing touchdown.

In 2018, Cohen helped the Bears to a 12-4 record that saw them win the NFC North and advance to the playoffs, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. Due to his performances that season, Cohen was named to his first Pro Bowl.

In Week 3 of the 2020 season, Cohen suffered tears to his ACL and MCL and a tibial plateau fracture. In the off-season, Cohen had signed a $17.25 million, three-year contract extension with the Bears. It was this injury that Cohen was rehabbing from when he suffered the Achilles tendon injury while live-streaming his training session on Instagram.

It will be interesting to see where Cohen goes from here and how he will recover from another major injury setback. He has all the support from everyone connected to the NFL in making a speedy recovery.

