What happened to Brad William Henke? Ex-Broncos LB and ‘Orange is the New Black’ star dies at 56

Brad William Henke, former NFL player and star of the Netflix series 'Orange is the New Black, died at 56 this week.

According to his family, Henke passed away in his sleep. The cause of death was not made available. Days before dying, however, Henke reportedly made a video stating that he was in the hospital getting treatment for "90% blockage" of an artery.

Henke was raised in Littleton, Colorado, but was born in Columbus, Nebraska. Matt DelPiano, the late actor's manager, released a statement about Henke's passing.

DelPiano told TMZ:

“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community…. and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

Henke won a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series in 2017 after his arc as corrections officer Desi Piscatella on OITNB.

The late actor began working in Hollywood after his career in the NFL ended in 1994.

He was in the films Space Jam with NBA legend Michael Jordan, Gone in 60 Seconds with Nicholas Cage, and Hollywoodland with Ben Affleck.

Henke also had other roles on television in shows like “Criminal Minds,” “Life on Mars,” “Shameless,” “Law & Order,” Bones,” “The Office” and "Lost.”

He is survived by his wife Sonja, stepson Aaden, stepdaughter Leasa, and grandchild Amirah.

Brad William Henke and his football career

Brad William Henke served as football team captain at the University of Arizona. There, he played defensive lineman for the Wildcats and studied as an All-Academic student journalist.

The New York Giants drafted Henke in the 1989 NFL Draft, but the team released him during training camp.

Henke then played for the Denver Broncos in the 1998-1989 season, joining the team in Super Bowl 24 before injuries forced him to retire in 1994. Brad William Henke played in just two regular-season games for the Broncos that season.

