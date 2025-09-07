What happened to Brock Bowers? Raiders TE limps off to medical tent during Week 1 clash vs Patriots

Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers left Sunday’s opener against New England after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The incident came on a sideline play where he was forced out of bounds and landed awkwardly.
CBS’s broadcast reported that trainers focused on Bowers’ left knee before escorting him to the blue tent for evaluation. Shortly after, the team announced he was questionable to return.
Before leaving the game, Bowers caught five receptions for 103 yards. His production played a major role in helping Las Vegas maintain control in a matchup that ended with a 20-13 victory.
Brock Bowers’ injury occurred with Las Vegas holding a 17-10 lead in the final quarter. Earlier in the half, he hauled in a 38-yard pass from Geno Smith that set up a field goal by Daniel Carlson, extending the Raiders’ advantage to double digits.
New England tried to respond, but rookie quarterback Drake Maye did not find the rhythm. His third-quarter interception by safety Isaiah Pola-Mao halted one potential scoring drive, and late-game sacks from the Raiders’ front seven kept the Patriots behind the chains.
Even when Maye managed completions to Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry in the final two minutes, Las Vegas’ defense stiffened to secure the win.
Brock Bowers had a historic outing
The injury overshadowed a historic outing for Bowers. According to Pro Football Sports Network, Bowers became just the seventh player in league history to record seven games of 90 or more receiving yards within his first 18 appearances. Only Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. reached that mark more often.
For the Raiders, the balanced effort highlighted Pete Carroll’s first game in charge as coach. Geno Smith delivered steady quarterback play, the ground game provided enough support, and special teams added critical points.
Bowers has been a central figure in the Raiders’ passing game since his arrival, and any extended absence would immediately shift responsibilities toward fellow tight end Michael Mayer. For now, the Raiders leave Foxborough with a milestone win: their first ever at Gillette Stadium
