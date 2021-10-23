Jarvis Landry injury: What happened to Browns WR?

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from injured reserve for the first time since a sprained MCL in Week 2 had him sidelined. Landry had suffered the damage in the Cleveland Browns' victory against the Houston Texans. With Odell Beckham Jr. questionable to play, and Baker Mayfield and the top running backs out, having Landry back came as a relief.

Turns out, Landry's comeback game ended with another unfortunate trip to the sidelines after an injury. But fans can be relieved: it wasn't nearly as serious as the sprained MCL he suffered in Week 2.

Landry hit the ground with his left knee late in the fourth quarter as the Browns tried to close out the game. The receiver grabbed a low pass from Case Keenum and completed the reception, but he was unable to return to the game afterwards.

After his left knee injury, Landry was able to walk with his own power to the sidelines, which came as a huge sign of relief for the Browns fans. With both of their top wideouts less than 100 percent, the last thing they needed was another injury to Cleveland's passing offense.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed in his press conference after the game that Landry was feeling okay and that nothing serious happened in that play.

Landry was another one of the Browns' offensive stars who had been suffering with injuries since the start of the season. The list is long: Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham Jr., Landry, Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills: they are all above-average players and have all missed time during this season being hurt.

Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns

With the Browns sitting at 4-3, plus extra days of rest after a short week, Cleveland will have enough time to recover and maybe put most of their starting offense back on the field after several dark weeks, especially in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Landry, Beckham and Wills were all active against the Broncos, which definitely helped the Browns win even with a backup quarterback. The hope is that the offense can play much better in Week 8 with Baker Mayfield and maybe other pieces back from injury.

